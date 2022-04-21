NSMP: Nigeria’s sugar BIP facing worsening insecurity challenges

The Federal Government has admitted that ongoing insecurity in the country’s agricultural space is posing serious risk to the successful implementation of the country’s Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) with operators in the Backward Integration Programme (BIP) complaining of difficulties in taking possession of their lands paid for. In addition, government also disclosed that the cost of sugarcane production was relatively higher in Nigeria due to the absence of infrastructure in many of the sugar estates, leading to investors having to bear the cost of deplorable roads, water sources, irrigation and other critical infrastructure in sugar production.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Niyi Adebayo, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph, saying that insecurity was now a major challenge in land development and acquisition in the country. According to him, the four sugar firms in the backward integration programme of the NSMP, which are Savannah Sugar Company in Adamawa State owned by Dangote Sugar, Sunti Golden Sugar Estate in Niger State owned by Golden Sugar Company, a subsidiary of Flour Mills Plc, Lafiaji Sugar company in Kwara State owned by BUA and Nigerian Sugar Company, Basita, in Kwara State, recently acquired by KIA Group, were facing problems around illegal occupation of acquired lands, recurring community hostilities and an unending demand for compensation on lands they had acquired for sugar development in the country.

Specifically, the Industry minister noted that these operators had created over 15,000 jobs at their BIP sites, developed over 20,000 hectares of lands and put over 12,000 hectares of lands under cane. Only that insecurity in the country’s agric sector in one way or the other is affecting their acceleration projects in the BIP sugar production in line with the NSMP implementation. To him, backward integration of high value commodity through agric processing requires a host of government approach to provide the enabling environment required and to address the challenges in the country’s sugar industry which arise this is why a key element of the governance framework of the NSMP. Adebayo said: “The cost of sugar cane production is relatively higher in Nigeria due to the absence of infrastructure in the site and as such the investors have to bear the cost of deploying roads, water sources and other critical infrastructure.

“We are also challenged by the inability to access foreign exchange requires for the procurement of machinery and equipment which causes delays into buying of machinery required in the sugar estate. “There is also the delays in the clearing of the machinery and equipment when they are imported and this delays significantly disrupt the installation timelines of the equipment.”

He continued: “The major challenge of land development is the difficulty in taking possession of lands acquired and paid for due to insecurity, illegal occupation of acquired lands, reoccurring community hostilities and an unending demands for compensation.” Speaking further, the industry minister stressed: “In recognition of the importance of the NSMP and the benefits which a developed sugar industry can provide the Nigerian economy, various acceleration projects are been implemented as parts of the NSMP to provide an enabling environment for investment in the sector and address the challenges to investment which only a government can provide.” Other Greenfields sugar being developed under the NSMP include the Gagarawa sugar project in Gagarawa, in Jigawa State, the Context Global Project in Isalu Esa in Kogi State, Gumi Sugar Project in Zamfara State. Shunzara Sugar project in Kwara State, Crystal Sugar project in Jigawa State. Oyo State Sugar Processing in Isenyin, Oyo State. Goranyo Sugar project in Goranyo Sokoto State and Cokasset Sugar in Ondo State.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...