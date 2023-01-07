News

NSPMC assures on quality of redesigned naira notes

The Nigerian Security Printing and Minting (NSPMC) Plc has assured Nigerians that it deployed international best practices in producing the new naira notes recently issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It also stated that the redesigned banknotes are of the same substrates (substance) and passed through the same printing processes and finishing procedures as the other notes in circulation. In a press release issued yesterday, which was signed by its Managing Director and Chief Executive, Ahmed Halilu, in re-sponse to misconceptions being spread about the new naira notes, the NSPMC explained that new banknotes, “are generally light when issued, then become heavier in circulation on getting in contact with dirt and moisture.”

It also explained that the special inks used in producing the new naira notes, which leave traces when rubbed on plain white surfaces, are generally a security feature of all banknotes that makes them easily distinguishable from counterfeited notes. Stressing that it has been meeting the currency needs of Nigeria with the support of the apex bank since 2014 the NSPM stated: “We want to inform all Nigerians that the new naira notes are of the same substrates and passed through the same printing processes and finishing procedures.

It is therefore basically the same as the other notes in circulation. It also leaves traces of intaglio ink when rubbed on plain white surfaces.” The company further explained that: “The second stage of currency printing (intaglio) requires a heavy deposit of special inks with fairly large particles to give a tactile feeling of the portraits as well as other raised prints by way of design.

“One of the properties of intaglio inks is non-solubility in water and ease of transfer (light stain) on plain white materials owing to the size of the particles. This is generally a security feature of all banknotes that easily differentiates them from forged or counterfeited ones.” It urged Nigerians and other users of the naira notes, “not to subject our banknotes to experiments in order to prove a point.” Saturday Telegraph reports that CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced on October 26, 2022, that the apex bank had concluded plans to redesign three- N200, N500 and N1,000-of the eight existing denominations of the country’s legal tender.

 

