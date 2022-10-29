Education

NSSEC reiterates commitment to sustaining standards in schools

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The Chairman, Board of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), Ambassador Nimota Akanbi, has reiterated that the Commission would continue to intervene in critical areas of needs of the senior secondary schools across the federation, while also prescribing and sustaining minimum standards.

The NSSEC Board Chairman, who stated this in Abuja at the end of a two-day retreat for members of the Governing Board of the Commission, added that they are also committed to promoting institutional partnerships and collaborations on funding for all secondary schools in the country.

“Aside from the Federal Government, funding is also expected to come from the state governments, private sector, international development partners and donor organisations towards improving funding of senior secondary schools in the country,” Ambassador Akanbi added.

She also promised that the Board would develop a robust Management Information System (MIS) that would capture all relevant data relating to senior secondary schools in the country.

She said: “We are committed to adopting the Public Private Partnership model in solving some of the existing challenges within the senior secondary education sub-sector.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

