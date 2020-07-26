News

NSSF trains 518 administrators, teachers

No fewer than 518 administrators and teachers participated in the just concluded three days retreat facilitated by the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF) in affiliation with the International School Sports Federation. The training which held from July 21 to July 23 was tagged

 

“Towards Effective Teaching of Physical and Health Education and Management of School Sports in the New Normal“. Mrs Olu Young, the Head of Schools Sports in the ministry who participated in the programme, said that the training couldn’t have been organised at a better time.

 

“It was very impactful and educative, the workshop opened our eyes to all we need to know, reminded us of what most of us have forgotten.

 

“It was refreshing; we have all been at home for over three months, as we have renewed our tanks of knowledge, by the time the coronavirus blows away.

 

“I want to commend the executive for thinking it right to organise this seminar, and we will be impacting our newly impacted knowledge in our students. I just want to implore the Olabisi Joseph-led administration not to relent,’’ she said. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NSSF trained 74 School Sports Coordinators, 222 Primary School Teachers and 222 Secondary School Teachers.

