Nsukka group tackles Ezea over outburst against Ugwuanyi

An amalgamation of several civil society organisations in Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State under the aegis of Nsukka Democratic Movement, has said that a recent outburst of the senatorial candidate of Labour Party in Enugu North “was born out of agelong bitterness and malice against the governor.” The pro-democracy coalition in a statement signed by its Founder and National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, insisted that “contrary to his allegation that no Nsukka person was made a millionaire by Governor Ugwuanyi, it is not the responsibility of the state government to be churning out millionaires in the state by dipping hands into the state treasury to enrich friends and family members.

According to the group, the primary responsibility of government is to create a good environment for businesses to thrive and to allow the residents of Enugu State to engage in legitimate ventures free without let or hinder. The group’s statement read in part: “As a lawyer, Okey Ezea must be pitied, if his concept of good governance is by the number of kinsmen of the governor who has become millionaires in the last seven years of the Ugwuanyi administration. His reasoning is that for Governor Ugwuanyi to be an excellent performer, his successes should be measured by how much of state funds he deployed to enriching NdiNsukka. “The reason for this bizarre thinking is because, for a long time, good governance lost its meaning in Enugu State until Governor Ugwuanyi took charge in 2015.

For the avoidance of doubt, it may be argued that Governor Ugwuanyi has not done enough in Enugu North as human wants are endless, but it is equally obvious that Nsukka zone has never had it so good. “As a university town, Nsukka was completely cut off from the state capital due to bad roads. The Enugu- Opi junction bypass road and the Opi-Nsukka dual carriage way were the first efforts by the government of Enugu State to reconnect Nsukka to the state capital, Enugu, since there was no motorable federal roads in the Nsukka axis, even as an ancient border town to Benue and Kogi states as well as a gateway to Northern Nigeria.

“It is shocking that Okey Ezea would measure good governance in Enugu State by the number of Nsukka persons raised by the governor as millionaires and billionaires, claiming that former governors, Chimaroke Nnamani and Sullivan Chime made their people billionaires. For the purpose of argument, is that the model of good governance – for a governor to enrich his kinsmen at the expense of the development of the entire state?

“Is it the responsibility of governments all over the world to be making people billionaires overnight? Is the responsibility of governments globally no longer to create social amenities and conducive environments for the private sector to thrive and create employment opportunities as governments provide necessary infrastructure and improve on human capital development? Where did Okey Ezea got his concept of sharing the state funds as model for good governance from?” The coalition accused the Labour Party senatorial candidate of embarking on peddling of outright lies and falsehoods against Governor Ugwuanyi and presenting himself as a lover of Nsukka people, adding that Nsukka people can now see that their choice of Governor Ugwuanyi in place of Okey Ezea was a blessing for the entire people of Enugu State. “It would have been a big mistake to have elected Okey Ezea as the state governor.

Electing him even as a senator would be a disaster for Nsukka zone with his display of ignorance of how governments work. The peace and tranquility that reigned in Enugu State in the last seven years due to the leadership style of Governor Ugwuanyi who has consistently carried all parts of the state along and has given all residents a sense of belonging. “The result is the glaring even development in all parts of Enugu State, without the clannish preferential treatment model of governance as advocated by Okey Ezea, who continuously loses out due to his lack of understanding of governance. “Okey Ezea took his politics of bitterness and misplaced aggression too far when he erroneously accused Governor Ugwuanyi of representing Nsukka at the House of Representatives when, in fact, he represented the people of Igbo-Eze North/Udenu federation constituency at the House of Representatives.

“Therefore, if Okey Ezea wishes to find out the achievements of the Governor during his 12 years in the House of Representatives, the right place to make enquiries is among the people of Igbo-Eze North/Udenu federal constituency, not a different federal constituency like Nsukka. He must know that he is not more Nsukka man than all of us and must be advised to desist from claiming to be the only voice in Nsukka zone,” the group stated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...