Nsukka Labour Party supporters collapse structure for Mbah

The Labour Party (LP) has suffered a heavy setback as thousands of its chieftains, stakeholders and diehard supporters in Enugu North Senatorial Zone also known as Nsukka zone have abandoned the party, collapsing their structure for the candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah.

The blow was deliv-ered on the party yesterday in Unadu community, Igboeze South local government, touted as the pillar and beehive of the LP, when leaders and executive members of the party in the zone converged on the palace of Igwe Okechukwu Agbayi of Unadu Autonomous Community to declare their support for Mbah, stressing that he was the only prepared candidate with the competence, commitment and interest of the state to deliver good governance to the people. Members of the party who came out en masse to welcome Mbah and his entourage who were on their way to a town hall meeting in the zone, were seen in colourful uniforms, pouring encomiums on the PDP and promising to deliver all the candidates vying for elective offices under the party in the February and March general elections

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...