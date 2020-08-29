NTA–StarTimes: We are open to forensic audit of our operations

The management of NTA-Star TV Network Limited, a joint venture between the Nigerian Television Authority and the StarTimes Group, has said it welcomed the forensic audit on its finances and operations, as requested by the Senate’s Joint Committee on Finance and National Planning. In a statement by its Public Relations Manager, Mr. Lazarus Ibeabuchi, the company also clarified that no revenue of N200 billion was missing, as its gross earnings had been repeatedly ploughed back into cost of production to cover cost of components, namely transmitters, equipment, generating sets and satellite; content acquisition; as well as operating costs, which include salaries and other running costs, incurred within its 10 years of operation. The company declared that it remained a responsible corporate organisation, with its business activities conforming to statutory laws and regulations, adding that its accounts are audited by one of the big four audit firms in the world, widely known for its integrity and professionalism in the audit field. Aside its statutory audit being carried out by external auditors, the company added that its financial activities were fully audited by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). It explained that the loss in its operations over the years was as a result of the fact that its huge upfront investment was in the United States dollars, while the long-term cost recovery had met brick-walls with successive years of naira depreciation. The company said: “Pay- TV business is capital intensive and has a long gestation period. More than 80 per cent of inputs into our operations are dollar-denominated. The naira fluctuations haven’t been favourable to the business, making it more and more difficult to meet dollardenominated obligations.
Related Articles
Borno: Police recover cache of arms, ammunition from Boko Haram
The police in Borno State yesterday said it had recovered arms and ammunition suspected to belong to members of the Boko Haram sect who ambushed motorists, including military vehicles, along the Maiduguri- Damaturu highway. Our correspondent reports that on Monday, there was an attack along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road by Boko Haram members, where they […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Celebrating the birth of unassuming ICT guru
Indisputably, the anniversary of someone’s birth is an actual symbol of one’s existence. When Cyril Isong was given birth to, at port Harcourt River State, even a faultless soothsayer could not tell that a star was born. But over three decades down the line, the name Isong has become one to be reckoned with in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CALEB UNIVERSITY LAUNCHES CUSTOMIZED ‘MOBILE APPS’ TO PROMOTE HEALTH, SECURITY AND CONNECTIVITY
Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, has in furtherance of its alignment with the digital mainstream, launched two Applications to promote the health and security of members of staff and students, as well as connectivity with its alumni, parents and guardians. Both Apps are already available for free download on Google PlayStore and would be available […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)