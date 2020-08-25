NTA under fire in Senate over 11yrs unprofitability

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), came underintenseattacksin the Senate yesterday, over unsatisfactory submissions on operationalandrevenuedrive of the nation’s media outfit.

The NTA Director-General, YakubuIbnMohammed, was particularly taken up on the joint venture of the television station with Startimes for the past 11 years without declaring a single profit.

The DG had appeared before the Senate joint Committee on Finance and National Planning, at a five-day stakeholders’interactivesessionon the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

He was accused of making unsatisfactorysubmissionson operationalandrevenuedrive of theoutfit overtheyears, and wasorderedtoreappeartoday along with the Managing Directorof NTATVEnterprises, Maxwell Loko , supervising the joint venture with Startimes.

The DG of NTA, first appeared before the Committee last Friday but was ordered to reappear yesterday for allegedly making unsatisfactory submissions on financial records of the institution in re spect of Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) and details of its alleged debtors.

The DG incurred the wrath of the lawmakers at the Monday session, when he told the Committee members that not a single dime had been realised from joint operational venture it entered into with Startimes since 2008.

“As an Executive Director in 2009 in NTA, not a single kobo was made from the joint venture with Startimes, the same situation I met in 2016 when I returned as DG.

“In fact, on assumption of office as DG , that was the first question I asked, upon which records of non- profitability was presented by the NTA subsidiary outfit running it.

The non- profitability status of the venture remains till today”, he said. This submission angered the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC. Lagos West), who then asked the NTA boss whether he was sure of his information to the Panel.

“Mr DG are you telling this committee that for solid eleven years, the joint venture agreement NTA had with Startimes has not yielded any profit despite using your facilities for over one million subscribers?

