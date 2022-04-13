News

NTDC DG, Folorunsho Coker Receives Tourism Stakeholders On Courtesy Visits

The Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Chief Folorunsho Coker recently played host to some stakeholders in the tourism sector on courtesy visits.

The stakeholders included officials of the National Toursim Transportation Summit and Expo, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered).

Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, Chairman, National Tourism Transportation Summit & Expo and his team were warmly received by Folorunsho Coker during a courtesy visit.

 

During the visit, Odusanwo spoke about the 5th edition of the National Tourism Transportation Summit & Expo coming up on April 25 to 26 2022.

This year’s theme is centred on the African Continental Free Trade Area, with a focus on strengthening connectivity effects and partnership.

In his speech, Folorunsho Coker said NTDC looked forward to a successful hosting of the event, and urged the team to do their best to ensure that the event is hitch free.

Susan Akporiaye, President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies NANTA accompanied by some members of the newly elected Executives of the Association, also paid a courtesy call on Chief Folorunsho Coker.

The President and her Executives briefed the DG about their recently held NANTA Annual General Meeting, and they also thanked the NTDC for its continuous support over the years.

There was also a courtesy visit by members of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered), led by its Acting Registrar, Mr. Jude Iheanacho, who led the team.

The team spoke about the Institute’s impact on human resources of the nation through its capacity building activities and collaboration between NTDC and the Institute.

Reacting to the visits, Folorunsho Coker said that they were part of the open door policy of the corporation under his leadership, while promising to ensure that tourism is given the attention it deserves under his leadership.

 

