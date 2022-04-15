NTDC DG receives tourism stakeholders on courtesy visit

The Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Chief Folorunsho Coker, recently played host to some stakeholders in the tourism sector on courtesy visits. The stakeholders included officials of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered). Chairman, National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, and his team were received by Coker. During the visit, Odusanwo spoke about the 5th National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo coming up on April 25 to 26. Coker said NTDC looked forward to a successful hosting of the event and urged the team to do their best to ensure that the event is hitch-free. Coker, who expressed satisfaction with the activities of the association, urged them to continue to work for the development of the industry.

