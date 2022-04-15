NTDC DG receives tourism stakeholders on courtesy visit

The Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Chief Folorunsho Coker, recently played host to some stakeholders in the tourism sector on courtesy visits. The stakeholders included officials of the National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered). Chairman, National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, and his team were received by Coker. During the visit, Odusanwo spoke about the 5th National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo coming up on April 25 to 26. Coker said NTDC looked forward to a successful hosting of the event and urged the team to do their best to ensure that the event is hitch-free. Coker, who expressed satisfaction with the activities of the association, urged them to continue to work for the development of the industry.
Related Articles
NASS Midterm Report: Obanikoro, Akiolu’s sons, 8 others failed to present bills
…in 2 years as Lagos contigent sponsored 96 Ten out of Lagos State’s 24-member lawmakers in the 9th House of Representatives have failed to sponsor any bill in their two years stay at the National Assembly. According to a report from the Order Paper, the Lagos contingent in the National Assembly, which includes the three […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Jaiden Vu explains how you can create a career that allows you the freedom to travel
It’s never been easier to work from anywhere in the world and on the go than it is now. Jaiden Vu explains that this is his dream scenario, and having achieved it is invaluable to him. Today, the world is set up in a way that you can make money from the comfort of your […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lekki Shooting: Nigerian Army acted within rules of engagement, professionalism required – Coalition
The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) says the Nigerian Army didn’t breach its rules of engagement at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos or anywhere in the country during the EndSARS protests. According to the coalition, the troops acted in its usual professional manner and have been agents of stabilization, instrumental to restoration of peace. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)