Travel & Tourism

NTDC donates toilets, borehole, solar poles to Butura community in Plateau State

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) has brought succour to the Butura community of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau of State through the construction and donation of toilets facilities, borehole and installation of solar poles. The Director General of NTDC, Folorunsho Coker, while commissioning the facilities during the recently held Nahwai Festival; a yearly event of the Butura people; said the gesture is the contribution of NTDC to the development and growth of domestic tourism in Nigeria.

The DG, who was represented by the Zonal Coordinator of NTDC North Central Zone, Jos, Mrs. Nanna D. Yakubu, noted that the toilets would help eradicate open defecation in the community while the borehole would provide access to clean water. Coker added that solar poles would lighten the community, add value to the people and improve their standard of living and the hosting of Nahwai Festival. He commended the communal effort of the people amidst of COVID – 19 pandemic, as they have remained strong, united and co-existed peacefully. He then urged them to harness the potential of their heritage and market them for the development of their communities.

He also tasked them to generate and share ideas that would meaningfully transform their festivals and all its cultural endowments into a business window to revamp the rural economy, create jobs and empower the people for self-reliance. Furthermore, the DG urged them to shun vices that would truncate their development: “Therefore, all young men and women must rise to the challenge of safe living by avoiding harmful practices such as drugs, cultism and other similar vices to avoid distractions that truncate the learning of history.”

