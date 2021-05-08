Travel & Tourism

NTDC re-appointed DG, Coker, resumes office, vows to consolidate on gains of first tenure

The re-appointed Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mr. Folorunsho Coker, over the week resumed office to kick start his second tenure as the boss of governmental apex body for tourism development and promotion in the country.

Upbeat about his reappointment, he expressed great delight and prospect in his ability to deliver on the mandate of the parastatal. According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Coker disclosed that his focus for the next four years would be to consolidate on the gains of his first tenure in office, with the prospect of opening new flanks that would put Nigerian tourism on the global map and ensure that the people reap the benefits. Areas of focus as disclosed by him include the acceleration of the growth of domestic tourism, development of digital and technological platforms for Nigerian tourism, pursuits of legislation to enhance deliver of tourism business, and creating synergy with relevant stakeholders in public and private sectors as well as training of tourism professionals and the attainment of a better working condition and welfare package for the entire staff of NTDC.

“My agenda is to drive the mission and vision of the NTDC as laid out by the Federal Government,’’ he stated. Adding that: “We will promote domestic tourism and ensure sustainable practices that will boost the socioeconomic well being of our citizenry as seen in other parts of the world.

“Laws are needed to reflect contemporary realities in the tourism sector and to promote the best of Nigeria, leveraging on technologies to deepen creativity and entrepreneurship. We will continue our collaborations with our digital partners to shine light on Nigeria’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, spectacular nature, bustling cities and our welcoming spirit. “We have a digital framework in the promotion of tourism, information and sharing of the nation’s culture, partnering with Google Arts and Culture, Facebook and Wikipedia, among others for global reach.’’ As the countdown to another four years of Coker in charge of Nigeria tourism begins, he has set the parameters on which he would be judged at the end of his second missionary journey.

It is only time that can tell whether he will deliver on this laudable mandate, however, if his performance in his first tenure is anything to judge by some observers say it is fait accomplished as they expressed a furlough hope in his ability to deliver on his promises.

