NTDs: Ignorance, poor health seeking behaviour driving diseases, deaths

It is estimated that 122 million persons, two out of three Nigerians are at risk of one or more of the neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). Being preventable diseases, experts have recommended high awareness about the medical conditions, observance of strict hygiene and sanitation practices, accessing care from orthodox settings to mitigate their impact and curb infections, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are not very common medical conditions in Nigeria. This is so when their prevalence in this clime is compared to numerous incidences of malaria, perennial cases of cholera, pneumonia, among others. However, today, considering the areas they have colonised, NTDs have become confined to rural and far-to-reach settings where they clog victims’ ‘wheels of progress,’ limiting wellness, and often resulting to untimely death and morbidity.

Sadly, in advanced economic nations of the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom (UK) and several European countries, due to high awareness level, advanced health care system coupled with good education, these diseases have been relegated to the backwaters, the existence of NTD cases in Nigeria currently has been a source of serious concern as they continue to be a public health challenge ravaging the lives of affected persons. Having been nearly phased out in developed countries, their continued existence in the developing world including Nigeria has therefore become a challenge that must be addressed with a view to ending their era.

To highlight the challenges NTDs pose to some Nigerians and the global community, a two-day Media Dialogue on Neglected Tropical Diseases Control in Nigeria was organised by the Child Rights Information Bureau (CRIB) of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture in collaboration with UNICEF, in Port Harcourt, from August 2 to 4. While giving an overview of the problems of NTDs, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said NTDs are a group of preventable and treatable diseases that could be caused by viruses, bacteria, protozoa that affect 1.5 billion people worldwide out of which 40 per cent live in Africa.

Ehanire, who was represented by the National Coordinator, NTDs, Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Dr. Nse Akpan, said the diseases affect the poorest, most vulnerable people who live in hardto- reach parts of Africa and they disfigure, disable, keep children out of school and parents out of work – limiting their potentials and leave communities stuck in poverty. Although, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified up to 20 NTDs ravaging people world wide, 15 of those conditions only affect people in the country.

They include onchocerciasis, limphatic filariasis, also known as elephantiasis, schistosomiasis, soil-transmitted helminthiasis, trachoma, snakebite envenoming, rabies, buruli ulcer, leprocy, yaws, Leishmaniasis and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT). The good news is that guinea worm disease used to be part of NTDs that posed a big burden on citizens in this country in past years, but as of today has been eliminated, having been effectively ousted from the country in 2013. It is estimated that 122 million persons two out of three Nigerians are at risk of one or more of these NTDs.

Of his number, 20 per cent are pre-school age children, 28 per cent school age children (five to 14 years) and 52 per cent are adults, 15 years and above. The impact of NTDs is far reaching as they cause organ damages due to chronic infections; they cause significant impact on maternal new born and child health; poor health among women from anaemia due to sexually transmitted health infections and they cause poor nutritional status, especially in chidren. Similarly, they have been associated with low productivity, cause obstacle to the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and negatively impact economic growth.

“Sustained economic development cannot occur without addressing NTDs,” Ehanire stressed. While speaking on the impact of eleophantiasis, in an interview, the NTD Coordinator in Rivers State, Mr. Mordecai Isreal said 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state are endemic for elephantiasis with more than 100 full blown cases in each LGA. He said: “Early detection differs from individuals. The onus rests with the individual to diagnose, based on early pain on the leg and then visiting a health facility.”

Sadly, affected persons have over the years shunned taking prompt steps to access care in orthodox health facilities with personnel and equipment to diagnose NTDs. Instead, there has been penchant for seeking care in unorthodox settings including prayer houses, traditional healing homes, among others. It has however been shown that long-term neglect of the medical conditions, often result in cases becoming chronic without much opportunity for health workers who eventually pick the cases to savage them. Relating her experience with elephantiasis, Lucy, 45, mother of nine from Ogu–Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, said she has been living with the elephantiasis for nine years without treatment but as it deteriorated, she resorted to prayers. According to her: “I cry whenever the site becomes reddish as if blood was coming out of the place.

We almost miss took it for a condition usually inflicted on someone through fetish means. “I did not take any drug. I went to church and my Pastor prayed for me and the leg came down. This happened three times after the Pastor poured holy water on the leg. After the third time it went down, it stopped going down even after applying holy water but it got worse.

“At first, I thought the swollen legs were due my pregnancy – a condition called oedema. As it comes each time I was pregnant. Not knowing it was a sign of elephantiasis. “It became worse in 2009 when I gave birth to another baby girl precisely on September 1, 2009. A month after my delivery, I started feeling serious pain on the leg and my muscles were pulling me. “My fear became worst but I thanked God that I was not pregnant then because I would not have been able to cope with even bathing myself.

Yet, I didn’t visit the hospital for a proper diagnosis.” she said. “It resurfaced and since I did not know the drugs I was given I visited a patent medicine store and bought drugs that could make me urinate; I also backed it up with prayers.” On the right course to tackle NTDs, experts lamented that the major challenges include inadequate or sometimes lack of information about these diseases, as most community members do not know about them. Moreover, they do not know how to stay free of the diseases; some people have the wrong ideas about the NTD programme, falsely claiming they resulted from diabolical/spiritual means. However, the Minister of Health was emphatic that people must keep their environment clean, ensure they have good water to drink and use, seek health care in hospitals as well as access free medicines donated by international partners to tackle NTDs.

On the cause of elephantiasis, he said: “The female anopheles and culex mosquitoes are major carrier of elephantiasis; they do that to get blood meal to enable them fertilise their eggs.” Speaking on the high rate of the disease in the Rivers State, the State NTDs Coordinator said:“ Whatever favours the breeding of mosquitoes and water bodies favour the transmission of these diseases.

