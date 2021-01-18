News

Ntekim-Rex: PDP demands probe into police, hospitals roles in his death

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately commence investigations into the roles allegedly played by police and some hospitals in the unfortunate death of Master David Ntekim-Rex by suspected armed robbers in Jibowu, Lagos.
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that police operatives reportedly refused to offer any help to the victim, but instead “engaged in photo ops”, as the promising young Nigerian continued to bleed.
“It is horrendous that while the victim gasped for breath, the police, who ought to have provided help and take action to track down the assailants, reportedly took pictures of the dying youth and showed more interest in his laptop,” the party said.
The party also expressed worry over the alleged refusal by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and the Military Hospital to attend to the victim, leading to his eventual death.

The actions of the police of the hospitals, according to the PDP, were in violation of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017, which establishes the right of every person with gunshot wounds to be treated and also provides, as a duty, for security agents and agencies to assist such victims.

“Our party holds that this action of the said police operative makes them culpable for failing in their statutory duties of saving lives, which also amounts to a very grievous offence under our laws and before humanity.

 

“The PDP grieves over the death of this young Nigerian. We also commiserate with the Ntekim-Rex family and urge the Inspector General to take steps to apprehend the assailants and bring them to book,” the party demanded.
Ntekim-Rex, 22-year old, was an award winning computer system engineer.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC: Oshiomhole accepts sack, reels out achievements

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

T he immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accepted his removal, just as he has reeled out his achievements in office. Oshiomhole, who was elected into office as APC National Chairman in 2018, was last week Thursday, sacked as National Chairman. Before his ouster, he was […]
News

Youth council warns organised labour against strike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) yesterday warned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as well as the Trade Union Congress (TUC) against embarking on the planned strike scheduled to commence next week. New Telegraph recalled that the Federal Government had early this month announced an increase in the pump price of fuel as well […]
News

Pantami: NCC’s strategic management plan’ll drive digital economy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Samson Akintaro Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has said that the new Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020 to 2024 launched by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) would be a pedestal to drive the implementation of the Federal Government’s digital economy vision. Pantami stated this during the virtual launch of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica