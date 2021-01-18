Ntekim-Rex: PDP demands probe into police, hospitals roles in his death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to immediately commence investigations into the roles allegedly played by police and some hospitals in the unfortunate death of Master David Ntekim-Rex by suspected armed robbers in Jibowu, Lagos.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that police operatives reportedly refused to offer any help to the victim, but instead “engaged in photo ops”, as the promising young Nigerian continued to bleed.

“It is horrendous that while the victim gasped for breath, the police, who ought to have provided help and take action to track down the assailants, reportedly took pictures of the dying youth and showed more interest in his laptop,” the party said.

The party also expressed worry over the alleged refusal by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and the Military Hospital to attend to the victim, leading to his eventual death.

The actions of the police of the hospitals, according to the PDP, were in violation of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017, which establishes the right of every person with gunshot wounds to be treated and also provides, as a duty, for security agents and agencies to assist such victims.

“Our party holds that this action of the said police operative makes them culpable for failing in their statutory duties of saving lives, which also amounts to a very grievous offence under our laws and before humanity.

“The PDP grieves over the death of this young Nigerian. We also commiserate with the Ntekim-Rex family and urge the Inspector General to take steps to apprehend the assailants and bring them to book,” the party demanded.

Ntekim-Rex, 22-year old, was an award winning computer system engineer.

