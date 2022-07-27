Sports

NTF hosts National Poomsae seminar

The Nigeria Taekwondo Federation will host a National Poomsae Seminar and Kukkiwon Dan Test in Nigeria from today to 31st at the Indoor Spots Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

A committee member of the National Poomsae seminar, and Kikkiwon Dan Test Nigeria, ASP Gideon Akinsola (Rtd), said the five-day event will see Grand Master Pius Ilukhor as the instructor while Grand Master Ki Hong Kim will serve as the Chief Examiner.

 

“All is set and we are ready to make it a memorable. Efforts have been made to make all participants enjoy the seminar,” Akinsola said.

 

According to a release by the federation Kukkiwon is the only rank accepted by the International Olympic Committee and the only black belt that is allowed for Olympic sparring. Vice President of the NTF and chairman of the Kukkiwon committee, Tayo popoola, explained that Kukkiwon rank is the most prestigious rank any athlete can achieve in taekwondo and also accepted across the world.

 

It is also the only rank accepted in Korea, and also affirmed by the IOC while as an instructor, you cannot second a player into the ring without being a Kukkiwon certified. It is also a prerequisite for opening a Taekwondo club or school as the federation called on clubs, individual and the likes to register and be part of the seminar

 

