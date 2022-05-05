Sports

NTF promises thrills in Davnotch meet

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Tennis Federation says that the forthcoming second edition of the Davnotch National Open Championship scheduled to serve off from today through the 14th at “Package B”, National Tennis Centre of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, promises a thrilling edition. Federation’s President, Dayo Akindoju who revealed this, also stated that this version will experience improved quality of play and organisational standard in line with global best practices. He affirmed that, there will be gender parity in distributing prizes amongst winners in the various categories of the tourney.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

FA Cup roundup: Chorley stun Derby, Blackpool beat West Brom on penalties

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Man United, Arsenal,  Leicester League One Blackpool produced one of the biggest shocks of Saturday’s FA Cup third-round action by beating West Brom on penalties, while non-league Chorley eliminated a youthful Derby side that had been affected by Covid-19. Premier League West Brom lost 3-2 on penalties after the two sides had drawn 2-2 after […]
Sports

Judge raises concerns over Djokovic’s treatment

Posted on Author Reporter

  The judge hearing Novak Djokovic’s challenge to an order by the Australian government revoking his entry visa has raised concerns over his treatment. Judge Anthony Kelly said it seemed the tennis star had obtained the necessary exemption to travel restrictions prior to his arrival in the country, reports the BBC. He asked government lawyers […]
Sports

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Rohr rolls out conditions for home-based Eagles

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Despite calling up three NPFL players in the last international window and handing Enyimba’s Anayo Iwuala a debut,   Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has given the clearest indication yet that the door to the main national team will be closed to home-based players for the World Cup qualifiers if they did not measure up. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica