NTF promises thrills in Davnotch meet

The Nigeria Tennis Federation says that the forthcoming second edition of the Davnotch National Open Championship scheduled to serve off from today through the 14th at “Package B”, National Tennis Centre of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, promises a thrilling edition. Federation’s President, Dayo Akindoju who revealed this, also stated that this version will experience improved quality of play and organisational standard in line with global best practices. He affirmed that, there will be gender parity in distributing prizes amongst winners in the various categories of the tourney.
Related Articles
FA Cup roundup: Chorley stun Derby, Blackpool beat West Brom on penalties
*Wins for Man United, Arsenal, Leicester League One Blackpool produced one of the biggest shocks of Saturday’s FA Cup third-round action by beating West Brom on penalties, while non-league Chorley eliminated a youthful Derby side that had been affected by Covid-19. Premier League West Brom lost 3-2 on penalties after the two sides had drawn 2-2 after […]
Judge raises concerns over Djokovic’s treatment
The judge hearing Novak Djokovic’s challenge to an order by the Australian government revoking his entry visa has raised concerns over his treatment. Judge Anthony Kelly said it seemed the tennis star had obtained the necessary exemption to travel restrictions prior to his arrival in the country, reports the BBC. He asked government lawyers […]
Qatar 2022 World Cup: Rohr rolls out conditions for home-based Eagles
Despite calling up three NPFL players in the last international window and handing Enyimba’s Anayo Iwuala a debut, Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has given the clearest indication yet that the door to the main national team will be closed to home-based players for the World Cup qualifiers if they did not measure up. […]
