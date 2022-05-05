NTF promises thrills in Davnotch meet

The Nigeria Tennis Federation says that the forthcoming second edition of the Davnotch National Open Championship scheduled to serve off from today through the 14th at “Package B”, National Tennis Centre of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, promises a thrilling edition. Federation’s President, Dayo Akindoju who revealed this, also stated that this version will experience improved quality of play and organisational standard in line with global best practices. He affirmed that, there will be gender parity in distributing prizes amongst winners in the various categories of the tourney.

