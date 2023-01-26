NTF to stage two international tennis competitions in February

The Nigeria Tennis Federation, (NTF) has announced the hosting of two international competitions in Abuja in February this year, BSNSports. com.ng can report. NTF made this known on its website where dates, number of participants, and other relevant information for the Championship was displayed.

Tournament Director, Musa Saidu, said Vemp International Wheelchair Tennis Open will start on the 5th and ends on the 7th of February while the four-day World Team Cup African Qualifier event holds between the 8th to 11th also next month. “In February, NTF will hold two international competitions in Abuja; Vemp International Wheelchair Tennis Open and World Team Cup African Qualifier.

The Vemp International Wheelchair Tennis Open will hold from 5th to 7th while the African Qualifier holds between 8th to 11th of February.” He added, “Despite time constraints, the federation decided to include the two international competitions to help tennis players brush up and earn vital ranking points.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...