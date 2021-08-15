News

NTI graduates groan over nonrelease of results 4 years after

Fate of hundreds of students of the Post Graduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) run by the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) is uncertain as the supervising institution; University of Ibadan is yet to release their results four years after sitting for the final examinations.

 

The affected sets include 2017/2018, 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 sessions. In a petition signed by the Coordinator, National Teachers’ Institute PGDE Students, 2017, 2018, and 2019 Set, Juliana Oyewole obtained by Sunday Telegraph, said most of them are stagnant as they have not been able to further their career or secure jobs due to the delay in the release of their results.

 

Also, she claimed that most of them have lost the opportunity of becoming professional teachers as the Nigeria Teachers Registration Council, has put their registration    on hold.

 

She wrote: “The Management of NTI and University of Ibadan are holding on to our results since 2017 causing untold hardship on us.

 

The PGDE (Post Graduate Diploma in Education) was structured to run within a session for working class students who intend to become professionals and certified teachers.

 

This programme initially was affiliated with NOUN but in 2017, there was decentralization into six zones and they are North-Central, North- East, North-West, South-East, South-South and South-West respectively.

 

“Each zone was affiliated to different universities and our own zone, South-West was affiliated to University of Ibadan. Since then, the Management of UI has been sitting on our results.

 

Students who did the programme in 2017, 2018 and 2019 sets have not collected their results up till now and the NTI management has been playing pranks with us without disclosing the problems between them and the Management of University of Ibadan.

 

Out of the six zones, only students in the South West zone are yet to collect their results and certificates till date.”

 

She continued: After our final exams, we met with the centre coordinator of NTI for our results who assured us that the state coordinator of NTI was on the quick release of the result. Soon after 1 year, we realised that we had been deceived.

 

To this end, we requested to meet with the state coordinator of the NTI. We made a lot of efforts to meet with the representatives of the NTI.

 

“Various meetings were held in a bid to get our results but nothing positive came out of the engagements. The fall out of the meetings however, was that the issue is beyond them and they keep putting blames on the University of Ibadan for not releasing our results cum certificates.

 

“All efforts to get our results released returned unfruitful. We went back to the State Co-ordinator of the NTI, Lagos Chapter, in person of Dr. Jegede to know what the challenge was and where we can come in, rather he has been making false promises.

 

“As a result of this unbearable delay and callous attitude, a lot of us have lost thousands of job opportunities in various states of the country and even internationally.”

