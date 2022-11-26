NTIFE 2022: Stakeholders task FG on national tourism policy, stand-alone ministry

The need for a focused national policy on budget, proper budgeting and implementation as well as the call for a stand-alone federal ministry for tourism formed the crux of the charges to the federal government by the tourism operators and speakers at the recent event organised by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN).

The event was the annual Nigeria Tourism Investors Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE) by FTAN held last week in Abuja, with the theme; Budgeting and Funding: Effective Tools for Sustainable Tourism. Professor Michael Ikupolati was the keynote speaker. Speaking at the event, the President of FTAN, Mr. Nkereuwem Onung, noted that the sixth edition of; “NTIFE is design to offer B2B opportunity among member associations and showcase the products and services of the industry.

“This encourages the association members to run vibrant businesses and take advantage of the collaboration and synergy that NTIFE provides. NTIFE also has the mandate of assessing, encouraging and promoting private and public sector investments. “The private sector has continued to make huge investments into the sector while the government in the last 15 years has made little or no investment into the sector. We can therefore state the sector has not grown at the pace expected and this has affected her contribution to GDP of the national economy “We therefore use this opportunity to call for a structured Public Private Partnership (PPP) between government and the private sector.

We need strong partnership for the development of the sector.” While in his remarks, the Chairman, FTAN Board of Trustees, Chief Samuel Alabi, lauded Onung led executive its innovations and consolidation on the progress of his predecessors in taking the federation to a dignified level. He also commended them for keeping alive the spirit of NTIFE and being able to hold the event this after following a two year break.

‘‘The gap that is between when I was the president and your time was like a gap between heaven and earth but I must tell you that you have raised the bar beyond expectation and I have to congratulate you on this milestone,’’ said Alabi. Ikupolati in his presentation highlighted different aspects in dealing with budgeting and funding, dissecting developments within the global and Nigerian tourism sector and proffering solutions to some of the challenges of the sector. While speaking on the need for a strategic plan to grow tourism, he called for the creation of enabling environment for rapid growth and development of tourism in Nigeria. According to him; “Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN), must set up a Tourism Action Plan Committee for engaging, empowering and enabling tourism stakeholders in Nigeria toward reinventing the wheels of tourism development in Nigeria.’’

He identified budgeting and funding as one of the most important financial habits the industry can adopt, to improve it currently dismay performance, adding that it will help the industry to achieve its financial goals, keeping the industry from getting financially overwhelmed, and even helping them avoid or get out of debt. Ikupolati also urged the government to increase funding to tourism agencies and review their operations viz-a-viz investing in tourism brand development and digital tourism in Nigeria. The panel of discussants made of the of Chairman/CEO of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, President, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria, Alex Nwuba, and the former Director, Federal Capital Territory Tourism Department, Uchechukwu Agbanusi, with the Principal Partner, Sustainable Eco6tem, Chibuikem Diala, as the moderator, offered more insights and solutions to the discussion.

