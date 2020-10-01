NTITA to celebrate Nigeria at 60, moves to Abuja

InstinctWave, Africa’s premium B2B event and media specialists and organisers of the annual Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA), has perfected plans to move the 4th edition of the event to Abuja, in commemoration of Nigeria’s diamond jubilee Independence celebration. According to InstinctWave, the event is to hold at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites, Abuja, on November 7, 2020. NTITA recognises and rewards innovations and excellence from individuals and organizations involved in advancing technology and transforming today’s ICT industry.

The most celebrated ICT & Telecoms awards, NTITA has grown to be the ‘Oscars’ of the ICT and Telecom industry attracting the crème de la crème and top decision-makers in the sector. Every year the categories are updated to reflect the latest market trends and to ensure they do justice to our increasingly diverse industry. According to InstinctWave Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Akin Naphtal, the awards have grown over the years, in participation and prestige; setting the highest industry standard for honouring organizations and individuals in the Telecom & ICT sector in Nigeria.

The platform has also become the benchmark for outstanding performances in the industry and a symbol of excellence that marks leadership, quality, and innovation. Further expressing his excitement, Naphtal said: “We are proud to have been the harbinger and promoters of the giant strides made by the industry, regardless of the very challenging business environment for the last four years when we made a debut of the awards.”

“This year’s edition will be especially memorable because Nigeria will be celebrating 60 years of independence from colonial rule. NTITA traditionally takes place in Lagos but in the spirit of the Independence Day celebration of our dear country, we will be moving the event to the country’s capital, FCT Abuja. We will also be recognising the efforts of the different organizations and government institutions in mitigating the challenges posed by the effects of the Covid-19 in the country,” he added.

