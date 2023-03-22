Sports

NTTF boss hails Quadri’s excellent showing in world series

The leadership of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federations(NTTF) has hailed tablet tennis star, Aruna Quadri,for reaching the quarter-finals of the World Table Tennis Grand Smash Series in Singapore thus becoming the first African to get to that stage. President of the NTTF, Ishaku Tikon, commended Quadri for defeating some highly rated players including Japanese star, Tomokazu Harimoto who had beaten him thrice in the past on his way to the last eight of the WTT Grand Slam Series. “Aruna’s victorious outing at the Singapore WTT Smash Series and his emphatic victory over Harimoto of Japan will remain on the lips of many global table tennis followers for a long time,” Tikon said.

Though the player lost his quarterfinals match 4-0 to Brazilian Hugo Calderano rated five in the world to say goodbye to the tournament, Tikon said he is indeed proud of the players’ performance in Singapore which earned him the record as the first Nigerian and African player to reach the quarter-finals as well as improve his world ranking

8,000 Athletes for Edo 2020 Festival –Minister

The much postponed Edo National Sports Festival will go ahead as planned from April 2nd- 14th with 8,000 atheletes taking part, Minister of Youth and sports Development Chief Sunday Dare has assured. Speaking in Benin on Friday after undergoing a tour of facilities and a meeting with Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, Chief Dare Said […]
Ajagba targets ‘dream fight’ with Joshua in Nigeria

Nigerian h e a v y – w e i g h t boxer, Efe Ajagba, says it will be a dream come true to go head to head with Anthony Joshua in front of boxing lovers in Nigeria. Born in Nigeria, Ajagba is one of the fast-rising heavyweight boxers in the world, and he […]
Barca deny leaking Messi contract, threaten legal action

  Barcelona say they will take “appropriate legal action” against Spanish newspaper El Mundo after it published details of forward Lionel Messi’s contract. Barcelona denied “any responsibility for the publication of this document”. Argentina international Messi, 33, joined Barcelona at 13 but handed in a transfer request in August, reports the BBC. His contract runs out in […]

