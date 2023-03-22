NTTF boss hails Quadri’s excellent showing in world series

The leadership of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federations(NTTF) has hailed tablet tennis star, Aruna Quadri,for reaching the quarter-finals of the World Table Tennis Grand Smash Series in Singapore thus becoming the first African to get to that stage. President of the NTTF, Ishaku Tikon, commended Quadri for defeating some highly rated players including Japanese star, Tomokazu Harimoto who had beaten him thrice in the past on his way to the last eight of the WTT Grand Slam Series. “Aruna’s victorious outing at the Singapore WTT Smash Series and his emphatic victory over Harimoto of Japan will remain on the lips of many global table tennis followers for a long time,” Tikon said.

Though the player lost his quarterfinals match 4-0 to Brazilian Hugo Calderano rated five in the world to say goodbye to the tournament, Tikon said he is indeed proud of the players’ performance in Singapore which earned him the record as the first Nigerian and African player to reach the quarter-finals as well as improve his world ranking

