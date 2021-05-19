NTTF National Championships: All eyes on Ondo, Oyo in team event

32 men and 16 women teams started their campaign for the podium at the 2021 NTTF National Championships on Tuesday, May 18, and today May 19, the winners will emerge as the final holds at the Molade Okoya- Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium. All eyes were on the Oyo and Ondo teams who were champions at the 20th National Sports Festival with Taiwo Mati spearheading the Ondo boys while experienced Halimat Hussein is leading the Oyo ladies. Also, cadet players were in action on the opening day of the championship with 16 battling for places in the last 16 (knockout) stage of the singles event with Mattew Kuti being the star attraction. A confident Mati believes his mission in Lagos was to lead Ondo to the podium as well as claim the men’s singles title.

