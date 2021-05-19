NTTF National Championships: All eyes on Ondo, Oyo in team event

32 men and 16 women teams started their campaign for the podium at the 2021 NTTF National Championships on Tuesday, May 18, and today May 19, the winners will emerge as the final holds at the Molade Okoya- Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium. All eyes were on the Oyo and Ondo teams who were champions at the 20th National Sports Festival with Taiwo Mati spearheading the Ondo boys while experienced Halimat Hussein is leading the Oyo ladies. Also, cadet players were in action on the opening day of the championship with 16 battling for places in the last 16 (knockout) stage of the singles event with Mattew Kuti being the star attraction. A confident Mati believes his mission in Lagos was to lead Ondo to the podium as well as claim the men’s singles title.
EPL: McNeil stunner at Everton boosts Burnley’s survival hopes
*Leeds hold Chelsea, Palace beat Baggies Dwight McNeil’s stunning strike helped Burnley boost their Premier League survival hopes at the expense of Champions League-hopefuls Everton at Goodison Park. England U21 winger McNeil turned sharply to beat Allan before curling expertly into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area to make it […]
WBF Champion Oyekola escapes gun attack in Ibadan
World Boxing Federation Super featherweight Champion, Ridwan Oyekola, popularly called “Scorpion” Wednesday escaped death by whisker after he was attacked by gunmen in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital. According to report, Mr “Scorpion” had gone to see the governor of the state, to collect his 10 million naira cheque at Oyo State Government Secretariat on […]
Our target is to win in Edo – Iyaye
Rivers State, Winner of the 17th National Sports Festival and one of the top three sports states in Nigeria, is prepared to dust all comers to the 20th edition of the games in Benin, Edo State capital. Rivers Sports Commissioner, Barrister Boma Iyaye stated this at a media conference in Port Harcourt as the state’s […]
