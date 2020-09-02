Sports

NTTF ready to resume actions after COVID-19, says President

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Comment(0)

President of Nigeria Table Tennis Federation Ishaku Tikon, has said that the federation is ready to resume competitive activities following the approval of the Presidential Task Force on the resumption of non-contact sports as- badminton, table tennis, tennis, and track, and field events. PTF has said that non-contact sports could kick off with strict adherence to set safety protocols amidst the global pandemic outbreak which halted all sporting since March.

Tikon however said that despite the PTF’s pronouncement, the federation would still wait for directives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, which is expected to meet with the National Assembly, before deciding how to restart its programmes. “As you know, table tennis is among the non-contact sports that have been cleared to commence full activities by the PTF on COVID-19 pandemic. But we will do it in tandem with the ministry’s protocol. “We are aware that the minister is in contact with the National Assembly for the resumption of non-contact sports. Until then, I may not be able to say anything now because we don’t know the outcome of the minister’s meeting with the National Assembly. That is the more reason why we have to wait for them,” he stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Thiago ‘says goodbyes’ to Bayern teammates after ‘agreeing four-year Liverpool deal’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has reportedly said his goodbyes to his teammates after agreeing a four-year deal with Liverpool. The Reds are keen on striking an agreement with Bayern for the 29-year-old as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his options in the middle of the park, reports mirror.co.uk. And, according to RMC Sport, personal terms have […]
Sports

Serie A: Ronaldo back in form as Juve beat 10-man Lecce 4-0

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo set up two goals and converted a penalty to help Juventus beat 10-man Lecce 4-0 and boost its chances of claiming a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title on Friday. Ronaldo had struggled since soccer resumed in Italy, but his return to form pushed Juventus seven points clear of second-placed Lazio, which hosts Fiorentina […]
Sports

Ministerial Committee on National Stadium inaugurated

Posted on Author Reporter

  Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has charged the Implementation Committee of the Report of the Ministerial Taskforce on the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos to carry out their assignment  with dispatch, even as he assured that the edifice  would be restored  to it’s  original blueprint. The Minister made this assertion while presiding over the inaugural meeting  of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: