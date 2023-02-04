NTTS/E 2023 offers platform for African businesses to explore benefits of AfCFTA –Odusanwo

For the third year running the annual National Tourism and Transportation Summit and Expo (NTTS/E) has continued to focus on Africa Continental Free Trade Act (AfCFTA), with a view to creating a better understanding of the provisions of the Act and for all businesses particularly those in the tourism and transport sectors to take advantage of the Act to interlink and create prosperity for the continent.

This is as the year’s event, which is the sixth edition of the yearly conference and exhibition platform, deliberate on the theme; AfCFTA: Exploring Intra-African Trade, Tourism and Transportation Opportunities and Mitigating the Barriers to Collaboration, which according to the President of the Institute of Tourism Professionals Nigeria (ITPN) and convener of the forum, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, said is gear at promoting interlink of African businesses as its seeks to identify barriers militating against it and proffering solutions to identified obstacles.

Speaking on the forum, which is scheduled to hold between April 3 and 4 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, Odusanwo, disclosed that; ‘‘the 2023 edition of the summit and expo provides yet another rare opportunity where stakeholders in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry as well as the transportation sector in Nigeria, and indeed the African continent, meet and engage in a healthy dialogue for the successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) beneficial to all countries within the continent.’’ According to him, the choice of this year’s theme was a deliberate one with intent at encouraging African businesses to embrace AfCFTA.

He noted that; ‘‘the choice of the theme was deliberate with the intent to deepen a clearer understanding of possible challenges and barriers that lay ahead in the implementation of the AfCFTA regime and mitigate possible solutions by implementing government regulatory agencies and the organised private sector for increased beneficial participation in the trade liberalisation and tariff waiver contents of the AfCFTA regime as enunciated by its progenitors.’’ He further stated that; ‘‘it is indeed designed to be a major milestone in actualising the full potentials of the free trade agreement towards benefiting both private businesses and government across the African region, as well as open up a great deal of discussions within the circle of relevant decision makers, policy enunciators, administrators, organizations, agencies, associations, trade communities and African countries.

‘‘Essentially, the 6th edition of the Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo is fully focused on complementing the efforts of the African Union on integrating African countries economically, through trade liberalization of the African Continental Free Trade (AfCFTA) initiative.’’ To achieve this desire, he said the summit; ‘‘offers a unique opportunity for policy makers, regulators, entrepreneurs, key players in the tourism, transport, banking, insurance, oil and gas sectors of the economy, investors, numerous esteemed customers and the general public to engage in an all participatory discourse aimed at charting the desired synergy, collaboration and connective inter-play and overcoming the challenges and barriers between and among implementers of the AfCFTA protocol contents for maximum economic benefits of the of the Continental free trade agreement.

‘‘Therefore, a coordinated effort at exploring possible areas of hiccups, challenges and all forms of difficulties capable of hindering the AfCFTA take off and imple-mentation will be tackled and solutions brought forth through collaborative and mitigating initiatives by all stakeholders in order to promote a greater understanding in participatory cooperation of the value of partnerships as implementation tools for the success of AfCFTA in fostering sustainable growth and development of the African continent.’’ Besides the two days designated for discussions on the theme various paper presentations by different experts and panelists, other activities have also be put together to allow participants explore the different aspects of the sectors and network. These activities include the Host City Walk, slated for April 2 and will kick start activities for the event, with Award and Gala Night holding on April 4and Abuja City Tour on April 5. This, according to the ITPN president, ‘‘is to give participants the opportunity to warm up physically in preparation for the marathon of events when the summit and expo kicks off. There will be sessions of the tourism transport summit where presentations will be made by carefully selected experts as key speakers on vital topics as sub-themes to the main theme of the summit and expo. ‘‘Exhibition-B2B and G2B sessions will also feature in the two-day event that promised to be fulfilling. The Expo content of the event has a primary objective to create a platform among all major stakeholders at both national and international levels as well as public and private sectors to interact in a serene atmosphere with customers and investors leading to a healthy understanding of the connectivity and operational ease of cooperation between the two industries and to most importantly overcome impending challenges and hurdles of the AfCFTA protocol implementation. ‘‘It is to further provide the platform for operators in the aviation, road, railways, maritime, and those within the hospitality and tourism value chain and within the confines of the AfCFTA protocols, showcase their products and services to consumers, business membership organisations and to the regulatory agencies.’’ Induction of new members into the fellowship fold of ITPN will also be conducted during the event. ‘‘The induction allows the industry to recognise those individuals, organisations and events that have gone over and above board to offer superior tourism transport experiences. The investiture is meant to encourage the individuals and organisations to keep providing the diverse range of high-quality tourism transport services so that tourists keep coming back year after year,’’ disclosed Odusanwo.

