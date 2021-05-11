NTU mourns late Technical Director, Badare

The Nigerian Triathlon (NTU) suffered a major blow when it’s Vice President Cycling and Technical Director, Yinka Badare passed on after a brief illness in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Late Badare was a foundation member of the NTU, a private sporting association made up of very experienced sports administrators.

Badare who started his stint in Nigeria Cycling Federation (NCF), won an election into the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in Yenegoa in 2004 as treasurer where he served meritoriously till 2009.

The Founding President of NTU and Trustee of the NOC, Dr Lanre Glover praised the late Badare as a passionate and sports administrator extraordinaire who committed his life to upliftment of sports in Nigeria in general and Triathlon in particular.

Late Badare was a recipient of the highest honour in yriathlon for his services to the sport and he will be laid to rest on May 21 in Akure, his hometown.

