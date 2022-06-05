Sports

NTU president calls for increase participation, welcomes new members

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The President of the Nigeria Triathlon Union, Prince Wale Oladunjoye, has called for an increase in the participation of Nigerians in the sport. He emphasised this at the Nigeria Triathlon Union executive board meeting held at the Nigeria Olympic Committee board room, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, recently.

 

The President, alongside honorary vice president, Dr Lanre Glover, jointly stressed the need to have solid state associations to help in spreading the wings of Triathlon across Nigeria.

 

“We need to spread our wings and have solid state associations that can help in identifying talents across the country,” Glover said. President Oladunjoye also charged the new board members to discharge their duties diligently and add value to the union. In other development, the President of the Union gave an update on the efforts to ensure Triathlon features at the next National Games Festival.

 

He added: “We have been making presentations and been in touch with the Ministry for the sports to be included in the Youth Games (YG) and the National Sports Festival (NSF) with the right opinion that the medals on offer for Triathlon at the Olympic/ African Games will become available for States and Athletes in Nigeria to be competed for very soon.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga El Clasico, Premier League and Serie A matches, Live on GOtv Max

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Viewers on GOtv can look forward to live football action from the 2020-21 Premier League, La Liga and Serie A seasons, with matches scheduled for 9-12 April, as SuperSport continues to provide quality sport programming for GOtv subscribers. This weekend’s Premier League action sees Liverpool looking for revenge when they host Aston Villa on Saturday […]
Sports

Pokwangli Utd lift Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Pokwangli United for the first time on Wednesday, December 29, were crowned champions of the 6th Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup, after they defeated Oska United 2-0 in an enthralling final played at the Billiri Township Stadium, Billiri, Gombe state.   Goals from Philemon Dauda and Peace Uwandu in the 20th and 22nd minute […]
Sports

City, Liverpool leapfrog Chelsea at top of Premier League

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City and Liverpool took advantage of Chelsea’s slip-up at West Ham on Saturday to climb above Thomas Tuchel’s men in the three-way race for the Premier League title. Defending champions City ended the day on top of the table after a 3-1 stroll at struggling Watford after Liverpool’s last-gasp 1-0 win at Wolves. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica