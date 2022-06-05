NTU president calls for increase participation, welcomes new members

The President of the Nigeria Triathlon Union, Prince Wale Oladunjoye, has called for an increase in the participation of Nigerians in the sport. He emphasised this at the Nigeria Triathlon Union executive board meeting held at the Nigeria Olympic Committee board room, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, recently.

The President, alongside honorary vice president, Dr Lanre Glover, jointly stressed the need to have solid state associations to help in spreading the wings of Triathlon across Nigeria.

“We need to spread our wings and have solid state associations that can help in identifying talents across the country,” Glover said. President Oladunjoye also charged the new board members to discharge their duties diligently and add value to the union. In other development, the President of the Union gave an update on the efforts to ensure Triathlon features at the next National Games Festival.

He added: “We have been making presentations and been in touch with the Ministry for the sports to be included in the Youth Games (YG) and the National Sports Festival (NSF) with the right opinion that the medals on offer for Triathlon at the Olympic/ African Games will become available for States and Athletes in Nigeria to be competed for very soon.”

