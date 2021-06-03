Health

NUAHP raises alarm over decline in health professionals in hospitals

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has raised the alarm over steady decline in number of other health professionals in various hospitals across the nation due to retirement, resignation and death. To this end, NUAHP has urged the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) to do a comprehensive staff audit and put machineries in place for the employment of other healthcare professionals for a better and more efficient care delivery system across the nation.

The Union made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of NUAHP, which held in Abuja on May 26. According to the communiqué signed by the Acting Chairman, Interim NAC, Uche Okafor and the General Secretary of the Union, Martin Egbanubi, the Union appreciated the Federal Government for the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination in the country and encouraged members of the public to get vaccinated.

Similarly,the NEC urged the Federal Government to expedite action towards a speedy conclusion of negotiations and implementation of a new and reasonable hazard allowance for all health workers. The NEC also observed that promotion arrears of some NUAHP members are still outstanding and accumulating.

They said, “We therefore call on the government to expedite action on the payment of these outstanding promotion arrears to motivate our members who are giving their best efforts even under very unfavourable working conditions.” According to the duo, the NEC also observed with dismay, the continued owing of skipping arrears of NUAHP members and therefore, called on the government to ensure the payment of these arrears which is long overdue.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Africa records rising new HIV infections, deaths amid COVID-19

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

There were estimated 38 million people living with HIV at the end of 2019. Experts said increasing domestic funding, prioritising prevention, tackling stigma and discrimination, ensuring more testing, among other measures, could tackle HIV as well as reduce new infections, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI As Nigeria joined the global community to mark the World AIDS Day […]
Health

US disease experts: Don’t travel for Thanksgiving

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday urged Americans not to travel during next week’s Thanksgiving holiday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus as cases of COVID-19 spike around the United States. The travel advice is a “strong recommendation,” not a requirement, CDC official Henry Walke said on a call with […]
Health

World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO boss

Posted on Author Reporter

  World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic, as he called on countries to invest in public health. More than 27.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 888,326​ have died, according to a Reuters […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica