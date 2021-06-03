NUAHP raises alarm over decline in health professionals in hospitals

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has raised the alarm over steady decline in number of other health professionals in various hospitals across the nation due to retirement, resignation and death. To this end, NUAHP has urged the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) to do a comprehensive staff audit and put machineries in place for the employment of other healthcare professionals for a better and more efficient care delivery system across the nation.

The Union made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of NUAHP, which held in Abuja on May 26. According to the communiqué signed by the Acting Chairman, Interim NAC, Uche Okafor and the General Secretary of the Union, Martin Egbanubi, the Union appreciated the Federal Government for the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination in the country and encouraged members of the public to get vaccinated.

Similarly,the NEC urged the Federal Government to expedite action towards a speedy conclusion of negotiations and implementation of a new and reasonable hazard allowance for all health workers. The NEC also observed that promotion arrears of some NUAHP members are still outstanding and accumulating.

They said, “We therefore call on the government to expedite action on the payment of these outstanding promotion arrears to motivate our members who are giving their best efforts even under very unfavourable working conditions.” According to the duo, the NEC also observed with dismay, the continued owing of skipping arrears of NUAHP members and therefore, called on the government to ensure the payment of these arrears which is long overdue.

