NUAHP seeks FG intervention in JOHESU/NMA squabbles

Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has called for Federal Government’s intervention in the ongoing squabbles between members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) on one hand and the medical and dental practitioners under the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) with a view to ending all forms of discriminations in the health sector.

According to NUAHP, the call which was contained in their rejoinder to the NMA’s Media Outburst on the Medical And Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) (Repeal And Re-Enactment Bill 2020), is aimed to engender sanity in the health system as well as bring lasting, harmonious working relations among the various professionals.

In the rejoinder signed by the National President of NUAHP, Dr. Ogbonna O.C. and the General Secretary of the union, Com. Martin Egbanubi A, NUAHP urged the Federal Government to desist henceforth to recognise both the NMA and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) as trade unions, neither should it deal with them as bargaining entities, except they are registered as one. “The government had indulged them over the years. They have no legal right or power to negotiate, embark on industrial actions and interfere in collective agreements entered into with registered unions in the health sector,” the duo stated.

Similarly, NUAHP said the office of the minister of health and chief executives of public health institutions in the country should not be the exclusive reserve of medical practitioners.

While citing the typical example of the appointment of Professor Eyitayo Lambo, a non-medical practitioner, as the minister of health during the Obasanjo’s administration, NUAHP stated that under his watch, the health sector witnessed relative peaceful industrial atmosphere and steady growth where other health care professionals were equitably treated under an atmosphere of justice and fairness.

In addition, the union said all health care departments in public health institutions should be headed by the most senior health care professional in such departments.

Ogbonna and Egbanubi said, “It is high time the NMA and her allies realised that the medical/health team is a collaborative work, no profession is greater or more important than the other. “Every team member contributes enormously for an effective and efficient health care service delivery to our clients/patients.

“Every member of the health team should realise that the earlier the toga of arrogance is dropped and mutual respect for one another is imbibed, the better for the entire system.”

Like this: Like Loading...