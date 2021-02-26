News

NUAHP seeks FG intervention in JOHESU/NMA squabbles

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has called for Federal Government’s intervention in the ongoing squabbles between members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and the and the Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) on one hand and the medical and dental practitioners under the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) with a view to ending all forms of discriminations in the health sector.

According to NUAHP, the call which was contained in their rejoinder to the NMA’s Media Outburst on the Medical And Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) (Repeal And Re-Enactment Bill 2020), is aimed to engender sanity in the health system as well as bring lasting, harmonious working relations among the various professionals.

In the rejoinder signed by the National President of NUAHP, Dr. Ogbonna O.C. and the General Secretary of the union, Com. Martin Egbanubi A, NUAHP urged the Federal Government to desist henceforth to recognise both the NMA and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) as trade unions, neither should it deal with them as bargaining entities, except they are registered as one. “The government had indulged them over the years. They have no legal right or power to negotiate, embark on industrial actions and interfere in collective agreements entered into with registered unions in the health sector,” the duo stated.

Similarly, NUAHP said the office of the minister of health and chief executives of public health institutions in the country should not be the exclusive reserve of medical practitioners.
While citing the typical example of the appointment of Professor Eyitayo Lambo, a non-medical practitioner, as the minister of health during the Obasanjo’s administration, NUAHP stated that under his watch, the health sector witnessed relative peaceful industrial atmosphere and steady growth where other health care professionals were equitably treated under an atmosphere of justice and fairness.

In addition, the union said all health care departments in public health institutions should be headed by the most senior health care professional in such departments.
Ogbonna and Egbanubi said, “It is high time the NMA and her allies realised that the medical/health team is a collaborative work, no profession is greater or more important than the other. “Every team member contributes enormously for an effective and efficient health care service delivery to our clients/patients.

“Every member of the health team should realise that the earlier the toga of arrogance is dropped and mutual respect for one another is imbibed, the better for the entire system.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

New political force emerges

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…vows to rescue Nigeria from lacklustre political elite Agbakoba, Na’Abba, Utomi, Ezekwesili, Falana, 34 others coalesce Some eminent Nigerians under the aegis of Pan Nigerian Consultative Political Front have formed an alliance to rescue the country from what they described as “exploitative grip of a lacklustre leadership.” They include former Speaker of the House of […]
News

Manufacturers: Groaning over rising gas bill

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Amid incessant power outages in the country, manufacturers, under the auspices of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), have again urged relevant authorities to cushion the plights of its members who are currently battling with increase in cost of gas used as alternative source of power generation during production. Taiwo Hassan reports Indeed, these are […]
News

PCN seals 440 pharmacies, patent medicine shops in Gombe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed eight pharmacies and 432 patent medicine shops in Gombe State for various offences. Dr Elijah Mohammed, the council’s Registrar, disclosed this during a press conference in Gombe yesterday after a week-long enforcement. According to Mohammed, the offences for which the premises were sealed included: operating without registration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica