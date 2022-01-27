Health

NUAHP to NCE: Intervene, implement circular on Pharmacists Consultant Cadre

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) has urged the National Council on Establishment (NCE) to ensure the speedy implementation of the circular on Pharmacists Consultant Cadre. To this end, the union in a letter to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and the Chairman, National Council on Establishment (NCE) has called on the NCE, in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice, to intervene in ensuring the immediate and full implementation of September 13, 2020, with Reference Number: HCSF/CSO/ HRM/T3 of, conveying the approval of the NCE on Pharmacists Consultant Cadre.

In a statement by NUAHP signed by its General Secretary, Comrade Martin Egbanubi, the union said the NCE whose meeting has been scheduled for January 24 to 29, 2022 in Abuja should intervene and ensure the implementation of the circular. According to him, the Union representing the interest of pharmacists and other health professionals was deeply concerned about the refusal of some chief executive officers of Federal Health Institutions (FHIs) to comply with the implementation of the circular on Pharmacists Consultant Cadre.

‘Most worrisome also is the latest attempt by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) to sponsor a memo to the next meeting of the NCE, seeking clarification on the implementation of the Pharmacists Consultant Cadre. “NUAHP views this action as a further attestation to obviously perceived prejudices from the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) using the FMoH to drive draconian and suppressive action,” adding, “This move is targeted to oppress and suppress the growth and skills of other healthcare professionals,” Egbanubi said this unfortunate development is already heating up the health sector which in recent times has witnessed relatively calm industrial relations atmosphere due to President Mohammadu Buhari’s favourable disposition to the welfare of health workers, most especially the approval of new hazard allowance and payment of withheld salaries including the ongoing process to adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS). However, he noted that this present atmosphere should not be jeopardised by self-seeking individuals whom in pursuance of their parochial interest continue to act in manners alien to international best practices.

 

