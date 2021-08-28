NUAHP urges FG to halt health workers brain drain, address their demands

Against the background that health professionals are leaving the country for greener pasture abroad, the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) have called on the Federal and state governments to address the demands of health workers on welfare and the overhauling of health infrastructure.

This is contained in a statement NUAHP issued at the end of its recent National Executive Council (NEC) meeting where it appraised the state of the nation and various issues affecting its members.

According to the statement signed by the National President, NUAHP, Comrade Obinna C. Ogbonna and the General Secretary of the union,

Comrade Martin Egbanubi, halting the migration of health professionals would: “Save our nation from imminent shortage of manpower in the health sector and its attendant consequences on health care service delivery to the poor masses and other citizens of this country who cannot afford to travel outside the country to access healthcare.”

Similarly, the NEC condemned the alarming rate of incessant killings, kidnapping and criminality that are constituting great danger to socio-economic wellbeing of workers especially health workers and other citizens of the country. “The union therefore called on government at all levels and Federal Government in particular to as a matter of urgency address all security related issues across the country.”

NUAHP is a union representing the largest health professionals in the health sector.

While the NEC also reviewed the ongoing face-off between the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), it advised the Federal and State governments to address all lingering demands of Federal and State health workers who are members of NUAHP-JOHESU (Joint Health Sector Unions) holistically now to prevent avoidable looming industrial unrest in the health sector by other concerned unions, NUAHP in particular.

Consequently, Ogbonna and Egbanubi stated that NUAHP would no longer guarantee industrial peace at various health facilities in the country if its lingering demands are not addressed by government at all levels forthwith.

The demands include the adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for health workers in NUAHP-JOHESU; the payment of April and May 2018 withheld salaries and other withheld salaries; the central placement of interns and payment of their arrears of salaries owed them; the immediate conclusion of negotiation and implementation of new hazard allowance for health workers;

a firm directive from the Federal Ministry of health (FMoH) to various health institutions in the country to implement without further delay the Consultancy Cadre for Pharmacists as approved and circularised by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation; and the payment of specialist allowance to deserving members of NUAHP-JOHESU.

Similarly, the duo demanded the payment of backlog of owed salaries by concerned state governments to health workers in their various statess; immediate restoration of hazard inducement allowance to members working in Kaduna State and other states where it is not currently being paid; the payment of skipping, promotion and other arrears owed federal and state health workers most especially NUAHP-JOHESU members; the imediate payment of arrears of salaries owed state health workers in Abia State; and the immediate implementation of other matters contained in the collective agreements and court judgements for health workers in NUAHP-JOHESU by the Federal Government.

Like this: Like Loading...