NUC accredits 13 courses for Godfrey Okoye Varsity

At least 13 new academic programmes have been accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC) for Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, a faith-based university owned by the Catholic Church.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Christian Anieke, a Reverend Father, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Enugu, listed some of the courses to include Law, Computer Science, Biochemistry, Economics, Psychology and Sociology, Banking and Finance, Management, Marketing, Public Administration, Education Economics, Education English and Literature studies as well as Education Political Science.

He attributed the feat to hard work and team spirit by members of management and other staff of the university, urging members of staff to continue to work as a team and members of one family so as to take the institution to the next level.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the Law Faculty has done what other faculties achieved in the past, scoring 93.9 per cent, with all the courses scored above 90 per cent in the accreditation.

Anieke, however, lauded all the Heads of Departments and Deans for the remarkable feat attained in the accreditation of their courses, saying: “I have always said that Godfrey Okoye University is an eagle.

The eagle has taken off, and there is no stopping it. It is a university to watch; a university is more than a building, a university is the quality of scholars in the university.” The Vice-Chancellor, who also announced the release of the 2020/2021 students’ results, stressed that 12 students obtained First Class.

“At Godfrey Okoye University here to make First Class is something else. When a student makes First Class, he or she cannot fail in any examination in the world because after the normal academic activities, we subject the students to intelligence tests and when he passes that, then such students indeed become first class material and he can fly all over the world,” he noted.

In their separate remarks, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. MarySylvia Nwachukwu and other Principal Officers, Deans and Heads of the affected Departments commended the ingenuity, patriotism and fatherly role of the Vice-Chancellor in the administration of the university.

