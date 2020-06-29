News

NUC accredits 14 academic programmes in UniAbuja

Posted on Author Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has accredited 14 academic programmes run by the University of Abuja.

 

 

A statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by the Head, Information and University Relations of the institution, Dr Habib Yakoob, explained that 10 of the academic programmes were given full accreditation, while four got interim accreditation.

 

 

The programmes with full accreditation were listed as Public Administration, Education Arabic Studies, Education Christian Rel. Studies, Education English, Education Geography, Education Islamic Rel. Studies, Guidance and Counselling, Law, Chemistry and Microbiology

 

 

Those with Interim accreditation are Banking and Finance, Education Physics, Educational Administration and Planning, and Primary Education Studies.

 

 

However, one of the programmes, Computer Science which was not accredited, was expected to be revisited and reevaluated soon.

Congratulating the academic departments and the University community for scaling through the accreditation processes, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, gave assurances that with the necessary facilities in place, he was optimistic the affected course would get accredited.

 

 

The statement quoted an email from the VC as saying: “Just a few days ago, your University received the results of the November 2019 National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation visit to the UofA of Nigeria; and out of 15 (fifteen academic programs visited), it is only one of them, Computer Science, that we have difficulty in, which Academic Planning Office, working with the academic department concerned, would prepare an appeal for a revisit and a re-evaluation.”

 

 

Na’Allah also said Management of the University was working round the clock, with all faculties and academic departments, to lift the University to world class standards, and was in the middle of laying a solid Internet infrastructure (fybriotics) in all its campuses.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ogun suspends reopening of churches, mosques

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Ogun State Government has suspended its earlier plan to partially reopen churches and mosques in the state. The state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, announced this during a press conference held on Friday at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, where he gave an update on his administration’s efforts to combat coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic. Abiodun, who […]
News

90 days for rerun elections unconstitutional –Ekweremadu

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has canvassed early and staggered primary elections as panacea for highly contentious nomination process in Nigeria’s electoral system. Ekweremadu stated this yesterday during a webinar on “Electoral Reforms: National Assembly and the People’s Expectations”, which was organised by the Centre for Liberty in Abuja, in conjunction with […]
News

Diezani’s Dominican citizenship, fraudulent scheme to escape justice –Sagay

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…says status makes extradition difficult The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has alleged that a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, may acquired her Dominican Republic citizenship ostensibly to “escape justice”. This was as Sagay noted that, by virtue of her dual citizenship, it would be extremely […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: