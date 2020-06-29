NUC accredits 14 academic programmes in UniAbuja

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has accredited 14 academic programmes run by the University of Abuja.

A statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by the Head, Information and University Relations of the institution, Dr Habib Yakoob, explained that 10 of the academic programmes were given full accreditation, while four got interim accreditation.

The programmes with full accreditation were listed as Public Administration, Education Arabic Studies, Education Christian Rel. Studies, Education English, Education Geography, Education Islamic Rel. Studies, Guidance and Counselling, Law, Chemistry and Microbiology

Those with Interim accreditation are Banking and Finance, Education Physics, Educational Administration and Planning, and Primary Education Studies.

However, one of the programmes, Computer Science which was not accredited, was expected to be revisited and reevaluated soon.

Congratulating the academic departments and the University community for scaling through the accreditation processes, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, gave assurances that with the necessary facilities in place, he was optimistic the affected course would get accredited.

The statement quoted an email from the VC as saying: “Just a few days ago, your University received the results of the November 2019 National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation visit to the UofA of Nigeria; and out of 15 (fifteen academic programs visited), it is only one of them, Computer Science, that we have difficulty in, which Academic Planning Office, working with the academic department concerned, would prepare an appeal for a revisit and a re-evaluation.”

Na’Allah also said Management of the University was working round the clock, with all faculties and academic departments, to lift the University to world class standards, and was in the middle of laying a solid Internet infrastructure (fybriotics) in all its campuses.

