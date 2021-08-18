NUC accredits Dominican Varsity programmes

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited all the seven programmes offered and presented for the exercise by the Dominican University, Ibadan, Oyo State. This was contained in a letter by the Director of Accreditation at the National Universities Commission, dated August 2, 2021, addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Father (Prof.) Anthony Akinwale. The university currently runs undergraduate programmes in Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Mass Communication, Computer Science, Philosophy and Christian Religious Studies. According to the management of the institution, Dominican University was the first university to be founded by the Order of Preachers on the African continent, and also the first to be founded by a religious order in Nigeria.

