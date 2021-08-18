News

NUC accredits Dominican Varsity programmes

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comments Off on NUC accredits Dominican Varsity programmes

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited all the seven programmes offered and presented for the exercise by the Dominican University, Ibadan, Oyo State. This was contained in a letter by the Director of Accreditation at the National Universities Commission, dated August 2, 2021, addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Rev. Father (Prof.) Anthony Akinwale. The university currently runs undergraduate programmes in Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Mass Communication, Computer Science, Philosophy and Christian Religious Studies. According to the management of the institution, Dominican University was the first university to be founded by the Order of Preachers on the African continent, and also the first to be founded by a religious order in Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

TEF, EU partner to drive economic empowerment for African women

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy committed to empowering young African entrepreneurs, has announced a partnership with the European Union to identify, train, mentor and fund 2,500 young African women entrepreneurs in 2021. The partnership will disburse €20 million in financial and technicalsupportforwomen- owned businesses, across all 54 African countries, in addition […]
News

Buhari approves appointment of 4 new perm secs

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe  Abuja

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0   President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service. A statement from the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan disclosed this in Abuja. The appointments are coming on the heels of the recent massive redeployment of Permanent Secretaries, also […]
News

Ex-APC’s legal adviser, Banire, asks NASS to legalise electronic voting

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 A former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN), has urged the National Assembly to urgently take steps towards legalising electronic voting in the country. Banire, who was also a former chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), equally advised President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to […]

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica