NUC accredits Edo varsity law programme

The National University Commission (NUC) has given accreditation to the law programme of Edo State University Uzairue. The approval by the NUC was after a thorough review of the report of an accreditation visit of the university by the NUC in March and April, 2021.

The accreditation of the law programme had been added to the list of programmes with full accreditation status. Other programmes that were professional in nature such as Medicine, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Engineering, Law and Accounting, had also earned full accreditation status from the various professional regulatory bodies.

Celebrating what it termed a landmark achievement, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel O. Aluyor, said: “The Faculty of Law of the university, which is one of the university’s flagship programmes has been in the spotlight for its outstanding performance and contributions to the development of legal education in its use of modern legal software, robust law library, legal clinic, standard and functional moot court and students-industry engagement, which will better prepare the students for the tasks ahead. “With the full accreditation, the university’s law students, especially the first set, who are now in 400 Level are in high spirit, as they await the realisation of their dreams in the shortest possible time,” he said.

