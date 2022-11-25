News

NUC approves 13 more programmes for FUA, Makurdi

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Vice Chancellor of the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM) popularly called the Federal University of Agriculture, Professor Anande Richard Kimbir, yesterday said that National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 13 more programmes in the College of Agricultural and Science Education in the institution. Kimbir disclosed this at a news conference in the university during which he unveiled his scorecard in the last five years. He noted that during the period, academic activities had been expanded with additional degree programmes in Bio-Chemistry, Botany, Microbiology and Zoology in the College of Science.

“Departments of Mathematics Education and Science Education have also been created in the College of Agricultural and Science Education. Programmes under the new department of Mathematics Education are Mathematics/Statistics Education and Computer Science Education while programmes in the newly created department of Science Education include Chemistry Education, Biology Education, Physics Education and Integrated Science Education”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari admits security situation is ‘very disturbing’

Posted on Author Reporter

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the security forces could do much better in their efforts to keep the country safe. In a rare interview, Buhari described the situation in northern and central regions as “very, very disturbing”. “I believe the military, the police and other law enforcement agencies, from the reports I am getting, I […]
News

Aisha Buhari tasks groups on women, girl-child emancipation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has charged women groups in the country to work hard towards the emancipation of the female folk, young and old, so that they can contribute their quota to nation building.   She stated this in Abuja at the weekend at a well-attended conference organised by Aspire Women Forum, a […]
News

Zamfara: Dialogue not solution to banditry, says Buratai

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, yesterday said that dialogue for peace with any group of criminals has never been enlisted in options taken by the Nigerian Army as a means of securing tranquility for the nation. Buratai made the declaration at a press briefing marking the launching of 157th Nigerian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica