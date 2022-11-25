NUC approves 13 more programmes for FUA, Makurdi

Vice Chancellor of the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM) popularly called the Federal University of Agriculture, Professor Anande Richard Kimbir, yesterday said that National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 13 more programmes in the College of Agricultural and Science Education in the institution. Kimbir disclosed this at a news conference in the university during which he unveiled his scorecard in the last five years. He noted that during the period, academic activities had been expanded with additional degree programmes in Bio-Chemistry, Botany, Microbiology and Zoology in the College of Science.

“Departments of Mathematics Education and Science Education have also been created in the College of Agricultural and Science Education. Programmes under the new department of Mathematics Education are Mathematics/Statistics Education and Computer Science Education while programmes in the newly created department of Science Education include Chemistry Education, Biology Education, Physics Education and Integrated Science Education”.

