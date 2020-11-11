News

NUC approves another varsity for Kogi

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State, as the 50th state-owned university in the country. Presenting a provisional licence for the take-off of the university yesterday in Abuja, National Universities Commission (NUC) Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, noted that the approval was given to deepen Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), including research, medical and allied courses in the country.

He said: “Without education none of us will be here today, this is going to be a specialised university, one that will be focused specifically on courses that will accelerate Nigeria’s economic growth and measure up in skills in the 21st century.”

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said the university was conceived primarily to train graduates that would harness the vast natural resources the country and Kogi State in particular, was endowed with.

While noting that the move would contribute its quota by Kogi State to national development and create self-reliant entrepreneurs in the country, he stressed that the funding of the university would not be a problem at all. “Confluence was conceived to be a specialised university of science and technology, because we know the importance of education, without education we won’t be gathered here today.”

