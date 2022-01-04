Education

NUC approves bachelor's degrees for Uma Ukpai Theology School

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted Uma Ukpai School of Theology (UUST), Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, affiliated to the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), the approval to run BA Religious Studies.

 

The approval for the school to run the degree programme, according to the Registrar of Uma Ukpai School of Theology, Mrs. Eunice Madu, was conveyed to the Vice-Chancellor of UNIUYO through a letter dated October 27, 2021, and signed by Dr. N.B. Saliu, the NUC Director of Academic Planning. The letter reads: ‘’I am directed to inform the Vice-Chancellor that the Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the under listed programme, to be run in the main campus of the institution with effective from 2020/2021 academic session.’’ The approval by the Commission followed a successful Resource Verification Assessment visit to the school by a panel, which accessed the proposed course and facilities. Meanwhile, with the approval, the school has concluded arrangements to admit students and to commence the programmes this academic session. The Registrar of School, Mrs. Eunice Madu, who described the institution as a citadel of learning excellence, said the vision is to produce leaders who are passionate for the glory of God and the development of a just and inclusive society. Madu, however, explained that the school, which was established in 2009 by the renowned Evangelist, Rev. Uma Ukpai, has produced men and women who have become relevant in the society by doing great exploits for God. She added: ‘’In 2009, the school admitted no fewer than 36 pioneer students, who successfully graduated in 2011, The maiden convocation was held on June 11, 2011 at the college campus, Victory Cathedral, Edet Akpan Avenue in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. ‘’On June 1, 2017, the school started the process of affiliation with the University of Uyo and on July 31, 2019 and during the 115th meeting of the Senate, the approval was granted. This major milestone was communicated to UUST in a letter dated 26th August, 2019. ‘’Consequently, on 18th October, 2019, the school successfully signed the Memorandum of Understanding with UNIYO on the affiliation, thereby paving the way for a three-man team from the National Universities Commission (NUC) together with an affiliation team from the university to visit Uma Ukpai School of Theology for Resource Verification Exercise on September 8, 2021.’’ The Registrar, who also said that the team during the visit to the school inspected staff offices, classroom, library, recreational facilities, clinic and hostel facilities, however, noted that the response was positive. “The authorities of UUST are delighted to have received the official approval letter dated October 27, 2021 empowering the school to commence the degree programme in Religious Studies,” the Registrar said. Madu, therefore, stressed that the school has a conducive environment and well-equipped classrooms for effective teaching and learning, noting that “there is also a well-equipped functional Computer School, white boards and projectors for easy learning.” The library section, according to her, has over 5,000 books, a reference section and e-library housing over two million e-books across all fields of life and learning. For recreational facilities, she said the school has a table tennis board, a volleyball court and a standard football pitch, adding that on September 30, 2021, the students and staff played a friendly football match on the football pitch as “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

 

