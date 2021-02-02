NUC approves ‘Magodo campus’ for Caleb varsity

The management of Caleb University, Imota in Ikorodu, Lagos has said that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had approved the conversion of the take-off site of the university at Magodo to a campus of the private university.

A statement by the Information, Media and Publication Specialist for the university, Olawale Adekoya, and which was made available to journalists, said the approval was contained in a letter signed by the Director Academic Planning of NUC, Dr. N.B. Saliu,.

The letter, he said, stated: “The Executive Secretary has considered and approved the conversion of the take-off site of Caleb University at Magodo, Lagos to a campus of the university with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session. “The City Campus (Magodo campus) should be used for the academic programmes as approved by the Commission for the campus.”

With the development, Adekoya noted that the university, which was licensed in 2007 by the NUC and commenced academic activities on January 21, 2008, could now begin full academic activities at the Magodo campus. In a related development, the university management has commenced a phased physical resumption and anticipated the accreditation of the Law Faculty.

Announcing the staggered or phased resumption of students for the 2021 academic session, the management noted that this was part of measures to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols and contain the spread of the virus on campus.

According to the Acting Dean of Students’ Affairs, Mrs. Maria Adeyemi, the phased physical resumption of students was in line with COVID- 19 protocols, as espoused by the Federal Government.

Based on the phased resumption time-table, all 300-Level and 400-Level students in all colleges, PG students, JUPEB and CBS students resumed on January 25, 2021; while between January 29 and February 5 is for examinations for all 300-Level students in all colleges and 400-Level CASMAS students.

It also added that February 5 and 6, will be exit of 300-Level students across all colleges and 400-Level CASMAS students from campus; while February 8 has been fixed as resumption of all 200-Level CASMAS students and all 100-Level students; as well as February 12 and 18, for examination for 200-Level CASMAS students.

In the new academic calendar released by the management, all 200-Level CASMAS students are to exit the campus on February 19; and 200-Level COPAS and COLENSMA students are to resume on February 21; while examination for all 200-Level and 400-Level COPAS and COLENSMA students as well as JUPEB, CBS and PG students in all colleges will hold between February 24 and March 2.

According to the time-table, March 3, has been fixed for all 200-Level and 400-Level COPAS and COLENSMA students to exit the campus; while between March 4 and March 12 all 100-Level undergraduates will write their examination and expected to leave or exit the campus immediately on March 12, 2021.

However, the statement further stressed that students and members of staff should strictly observe all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines laid down by the newly inaugurated Special Task Force on COVID-19 Protocols by the university management, and headed by the Chief Security Officer of the institution.

The statement signed by the Information, Media and Publication Specialist for the university, Olawale Adekoya, said students and members of staff are to wear their face masks, wash their hands regular in running water and use alcohol- based sanitisers provided in all important locations on campus, as well as maintaining physical distancing in the classrooms, lecturer theatres, hostels and other areas on campus.

