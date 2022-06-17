NUC approves Medical & Applied Sciences Varsity take-off in Enugu

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the provisional licence for the take-off of the Enugu State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), located in Igbo-Eno community of the state. NUC’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, while handing over the licence to the State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, in Abuja on Thursday said it would make the university the 219th in the country. Rasheed congratulated the state governor and advised on strictadherencetothelawsguid- ing university operations. He also urged the state government to take note of the professional and technical advice of the commission as regards the statutory requirements on the establishment, sustainable funding and operation of the university. He, therefore, said that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) were being notified of the establishment of the university. “Enugu is now joining three other states to establish a university of medical sciences. The first is Ondo State University of Medical Sciences, Ondo; followed by Bayelsa State University of Medical Sciences and then the one in Ebonyi.

