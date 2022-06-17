News

NUC approves Medical & Applied Sciences Varsity take-off in Enugu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the provisional licence for the take-off of the Enugu State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), located in Igbo-Eno community of the state. NUC’s Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, while handing over the licence to the State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, in Abuja on Thursday said it would make the university the 219th in the country. Rasheed congratulated the state governor and advised on strictadherencetothelawsguid- ing university operations. He also urged the state government to take note of the professional and technical advice of the commission as regards the statutory requirements on the establishment, sustainable funding and operation of the university. He, therefore, said that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) were being notified of the establishment of the university. “Enugu is now joining three other states to establish a university of medical sciences. The first is Ondo State University of Medical Sciences, Ondo; followed by Bayelsa State University of Medical Sciences and then the one in Ebonyi.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo creates courts for criminal cases

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo AKURE

The Ondo State Judiciary has created two special courts to handle criminal cases. According to the Chief Judge, Justice Williams Akintoroye, the courts will be within the high court complex and manned by senior judges.   A statement by Mr Kola M. Adeniyi said the decision followed a request from the state government that two […]
News

US election, lesson to Nigeria –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the just concluded United States presidential election was a lesson to Nigeria on the need to strengthen her institutions and focus on the processes and rules instead of strengthening individuals. PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the non-interference by the security forces and […]
News

Tragedy as gunmen kill 2, sack Southern Kaduna communities

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

At least, two persons had been killed and several houses burnt down by suspected Fulani militias in the southern part of Kaduna State. The attack took place in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area in the early hours of yesterday. This is coming as the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) disclosed that yesterday’s killings […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica