NUC approves new varsity for Kano

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the upgrade of Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso, to a University of Education. NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, who presented a letter of recognition of the institution to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje in Abuja, said the new university would go a long way in meeting the education needs of the state. He said: “Having met the requirements consequence upon the receipt of your letter and the former presentation of necessary documents, I write on behalf of NUC that with effect from Tuesday, February14, 2023, that Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education is recognised as the 61st state and 221st university Nigeria. “By this recognition, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been notified of the establishment of this university.”
