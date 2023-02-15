News

NUC approves new varsity for Kano

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the upgrade of Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso, to a University of Education. NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, who presented a letter of recognition of the institution to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje in Abuja, said the new university would go a long way in meeting the education needs of the state. He said: “Having met the requirements consequence upon the receipt of your letter and the former presentation of necessary documents, I write on behalf of NUC that with effect from Tuesday, February14, 2023, that Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education is recognised as the 61st state and 221st university Nigeria. “By this recognition, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been notified of the establishment of this university.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Makinde, Ugwuanyi, Ikpeazu to declare for Atiku

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo

In what appears to be an apparent change in stance, three aggrieved state governors elected on the platform of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are set to announce their decision to rescind their hardline position against their party and its Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Sources within the party who spoke with Saturday […]
News

Plane crash: Kalu condoles with NA over loss of Attahiru, others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the Nigerian army over the demise of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, who died alongside other military personnel in a plane crash on Friday evening near Kaduna International airport, Kaduna State. Expressing shock […]
News

At least 21 die as deadly snow traps hundreds of drivers in Pakistan

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 21 tourists died in freezing temperatures after being stranded in their vehicles in northern Pakistan, where thousands had flocked to enjoy the snow, officials said on Saturday. With some 1,000 vehicles still stranded, the government has declared Murree, 64 km (40 miles) northeast of the capital Islamabad, a calamity hit area, reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica