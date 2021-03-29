News

NUC approves part-time courses for Caleb varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC), the agency supervising university education in the country, has approved four part-time courses for Caleb University, Imota, Lagos.

 

The four academic programmes to be offered at the undergraduate level effective from the 2020/2021 academic session were B.Sc. Economics; B.Sc. Political Science; B.Sc. International Relations and B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies.

 

The university said the approval of the courses were contained in a circular from the National Universities Commission dated March 22, signed by the Director; Academic Planning of NUC, Dr. N. B. Saliu, and was addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie.

 

The circular stated: “I am directed to inform the Vice-Chancellor that the Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the following part-time undergraduate degree programmes to be run in the main campus of the university only, effective from the 2020/2021 academic session – B.Sc. Economics; B.Sc. Political Science; B.Sc. International Relations and B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies.”

 

Similarly, the private university recently secured the approval of the Commission for the take-off of its Law degree programme at its City Campus in Magodo, Lagos.

