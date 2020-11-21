News

NUC cedes LAUTECH to Oyo, College of Health Sciences to Osun

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Following the crisis between Oyo and Osun state governments over the ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Science and Technology (LAUTECH), the National Universities Commission has ceded the institution to Oyo State.

In order to ensure both states benefitted one way or the other, the NUC also ceded the College of Health Sciences located in Osogbo, to Osun State Government. Recall that LAUTECH, Ogbomosho was established in 1990 by the old Oyo State Government with the main campus located in Ogbomosho, while the teaching hospital was established in Osogbo. However, trouble started when Osun State was carved out of the old Oyo State in 1991, making both states joint owners of the institution.

The joint ownership arrangement was characterized by governance and management challenges, a development that affected the appointment of Vice Chancellors to run the affairs of the institution. It was also gathered that there has been issues with irregular payment of staff salaries over the years, as both parties were not taking responsibility.

At a meeting yesterday in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of NUC, Abubakar Rasheed, clarified that the administrative cost and other remuneration cost of LAUTECH would be borne by the Oyo State government, while Osun State government would on its own bear the financial burden of the College of Health Sciences.

He said: “It is gratifying to note that after extensive deliberations, negotiation and consultations, both owner states mutually agreed terms and the joint ownership of LAUTECH was formally dissolved. “The mutually agreed dissolution was formalised through the signing of a memorandum of agreement by the Executive Governors of Oyo and Osun States, witnessed by the Attorneys-General of both states, giving legal effect to the transfer of ownership of LAUTECH to the government of Oyo State and the College of Health Sciences to the government of Osun state.”

