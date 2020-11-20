Education

NUC cedes LAUTECH to Oyo State, College of Health Sciences to Osun

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

Following the crisis between Oyo and Osun state governments over the ownership of the Ladoke Akintola University of Science and Technology (LAUTECH) the National Universities Commission (NUC) has ceded the institution to Oyo State.
In order to ensure both states benefitted one way or the other, the NUC also ceded the College of Health Sciences located in Osogbo, to the Osun State government.
Recall that LAUTECH, Ogbomosho was established in 1990 by the old Oyo State government with the main campus located in Ogbomosho, while the teaching hospital was established in Osogbo. However, trouble started when Osun state was carved out of the old Oyo State in 1991, making both states joint owners of the institution.
The joint ownership arrangement was characterized by governance and management challenges, a development that affected the appointment of Vice Chancellors to run the affairs of the institution.
It was also learnt that there has been issues with irregular payment of staff salaries over the years, as both parties were not taking responsibility.
At a meeting on Friday in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of NUC, Abubakar Rasheed, clarified that the administrative cost and other remuneration cost of LAUTECH would be borne by the Oyo State government, while the Osun state government would on its oart bear the financial burden of the College of Health Sciences.
In his words: “It is gratifying to note that after extensive deliberations, negotiation and consultations, both owner states mutually agreed terms and the joint ownership of LAUTECH was formally dissolved.
“The mutually agreed dissolution was formalized through the signing of a memorandum of agreement by the Executive Governors of Oyo and Osun states, witnessed by the Attorneys-General of both states, giving legal effect to the transfer of ownership of LAUTECH to the government of Oyo State and the College of Health Sciences to the government of Osun State.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Obaseki pledges to upgrade college, bolster tech education

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

Plans have been unfolded by the Edo State Government to establish a new technical college in Uzebba in Owan West Local Government Area of the state to boost Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the state.   According to the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, the move was part of strategies by his administration […]
Education

Ogun announces automatic promotion for students, as schools resume Sept 21

Posted on Author Reporter

  All students except those in tertiary institutions have been given an automatic promotion to the next class by the Ogun State Government which announced September 21 for the reopening of schools in the state for the first term of 2020/2021 session. The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, made the announcement in […]
Education

Schools: FG vows to sanction COVID-19 protocols violators

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has said that the Federal Government will not hesitate to sanction any school that violates the coronavirus protocols. Speaking on Monday in Kano, the Minister said government had put in place mechanisms to sanction erring schools and violators of guidelines to ensure safe re-opening of schools. Nwajiuba […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: