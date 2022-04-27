News

NUC gives AAUA full accreditation status for five programmes

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given full accreditation status to five programmes at the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA). A letter to the university from the Director of Accreditation, Dr. Maryam Sali, said the programmes listed include Fisheries and Aquaculture, Performing Arts, Mathematics, Microbiology and Mass Communication. Recall that NUC carried out periodic accreditation exercises of programmes on offer in all Nigerian universities. Responding to the de-velopment, Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, appreciated the efforts of the nation’s universities’ regulatory body at ensuring quality and high standard of programmes in Nigerian universities.

Ige thanked the Visitor to the university and Governor of Ondo State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for giving special support to the accreditation exercise, which was held between October and November, 2021. The vice chancellor, who appreciated the staff for their commitment and steadfastness, also noted that the university would continue to maintain the high standard of all its programmes.

 

