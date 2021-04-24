NUC grants Atiba varsity full operational license

The Atiba University (AU), Oyo, Oyo State has been granted full operational license by the National Universities Commission (NUC). This was communicated to the Registrar of the AU in a letter dated April 8 and signed by Mrs. Lydia T. Imoroa, the director, Inspection and Monitoring, for the Executive Secretary of the NUC. According the letter: “Having fulfilled all the requirements laid down in Educational (National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) Act, Cap E3 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and satisfactorily completed the mandatory probationary period, the Atiba University is fully licenced to operate as a private university in Nigeria.

