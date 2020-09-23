News

NUC issues directives on safe reopening of varsities

Abuja Following a significant decline in the number of recordedcasesof COVID- 19 in the country, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has released new directives to vice-chancellors of Nigerian universities for the safe reopening of schools.

 

In a memo addressed to the vice-chancellors signed by a director in the Executive Secretary’s office, Chris Maiyaki, the commission directed universities to conclude their resumption arrangements in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines as well as other existing NUC assurance and guidelines

 

The memo reads in part; “Following the recent press briefing by the Presidential Task Force Team on COVID-19 to the effect that significant deadline in the reproduction number (R-value) for COVID- 19 has been recorded in the country, the Federal Ministry of Education has accepted the request of the National Universities Commission (NUC) for universities to firm up arrangement towards the immediate resumption of academic activities.

 

“Universities should expect inspection visits from the staff of the commission and the Ministry of Education for on-thespot inspection of physical facilities such as lecture theatres, accommodation, healthcare facilities etc.

 

“Universities must continue to adhere to the safety protocols and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines, which are very much in force.

 

Furthermore, the commission warned universities not to violate the full cycle of the semester system, consistent with its (NUC) approved Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard (BMAS) for any reason, but ensure strict compliance with other extent quality assurance standards and guidelines.

