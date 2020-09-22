Education

NUC issues directives on safe reopening of varsities

Following a significant decline in the number of recorded cases of COVID-19 in the country, the National Universities Commission (NUC), has released new directives to Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian universities for the safe reopening of schools.

 

A memo addressed to the Vice-Chancellors, the Commission signed by Director Directorate of the Executive Secretary’s Office, Chris Maiyaki, directed universities to conclude their resumption arrangements in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines, as well as other existing NUC assurance and guidelines.

 

The memo reads: “Following the recent press briefing by the Presidential Task Force Team on COVID-19, to the effect that significant deadline in the reproduction number (R-value) for COVID-19 has been recorded in the country, the Federal Ministry of Education has accepted the request of the National Universities Commission for Universities to firm up arrangement towards the immediate resumption of academic activities.

 

“Universities should expect inspection visits from staffs of the Commission and the Ministry of Education for on-the-spot inspections of physical facilities such as the lecture theatres, accommodation, healthcare facilities.

 

“Universities must continue to adhere to the safety protocols and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines which are very much in force.”
Furthermore, the commission warned universities not to violate the full cycle of the semester system, consistent with the its (NUC) approved Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard (BMAS) for any reason, but ensure strict compliance with other extent quality assurance standards and guidelines.

