Education

NUC issues operational license to Varsity of Ilesa

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja and Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has issued a letter of recognition/license to the University of Ilesa, formerly Osun State College of Education Ilesa, to begin academic operations as a full fledged university with focus on agriculture and agri-business, mining technology building and medical sciences.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, presented the licence to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, who was accompanied by former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye and former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole on Thursday in Abuja

The NUC boss commended the governor for compensating the state for opting out of the joint ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), with a new university.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

