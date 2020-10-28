Education

NUC: Nigeria can’t operate 100% e-learning programmes

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has said Nigeria would not be able to operate a 100 percent e-learning programme due to the issues of poor infrastructure, power and internet access bedeviling the country.
NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary Academics, Dr Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf, who made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that e-learning must pass an integrity test before it would be fully embraced, adding that the Commission was concerned with the integrity issues surrounding the operation of the mode of learning in the country.
According to him, the e-learning mode must be based on integrity, verifiable quality as each learner must be accounted for in terms of the competencies that they have acquired so that they can be worthy in character and learning.
He, however, disclosed that many academic staff in universities were not quite up to speed in terms of the digital competences that they require to be able to operate meaningfully in a virtual learning environment

