News

NUC okays law, 13 other programmes for Atiba varsity

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of law and 13 additional programmes for Atiba University. The NUC also granted approval to Atiba University, Oyo for the establishment of a full time mode of law programme and 13 others in the main campus of the University located in Oyo Township of Oyo State. This approval followed the successful conduct of NUC resource verification exercise held between December 6 and 13, 2020 by 19 panels comprising 48 members from NUC to Atiba University.

The approved programmes by the NUC are all expected to commence with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session; and they include: LL.B Law, B.Sc. Public Health, B.Sc. Transport Management, B.Sc. Physics with Electronics, B.Sc. Physiology, B.Sc. Entrepreneurship, B.Sc. Hotel Management &Tourism, B.Sc. International Relations, B.Sc. Marketing, B.Sc. Public Administration, B. Agric. Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, BLIS Library and Information Science, B.A Theatre Arts and B.Sc. Ed. Educational Management.

The approved programmes are in addition to the earlier approved and existing 18 programmes currently being run by the University; which include Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Microbiology, Biology, Biochemistry, Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Accounting, Banking & Finance, Economics and Business Administration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

New Zealand scrambles to contain coronavirus resurgence as election looms

Posted on Author Reporter

  New Zealand was scrambling to trace the source of its first coronavirus outbreak in more than three months, reporting 13 new community infections on Thursday, after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had sought to eradicate the virus with a hard lockdown. The resurgence of COVID-19 comes just weeks before a scheduled general election, increasing pressure […]
News

COVID-19, population growth now threats to national security – FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  …admits health sector in fragile state Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Federal Government has said that the COVID-19 pandemic and rapid population growth, now constituted threats to national security. This was as it added that the novel coronavirus disease, and other infectious diseases plaquing the country, had exposed the fragility of the nation’s health system. […]
News Top Stories

NCC beams searchlight on MTN, Airtel, Glo, others’ financials

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Six licensed telecommunications operators in the country are to, henceforth, submit their financial statements to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the industry regulator has said. The six operators include Airtel Nigeria, MTN Nigeria, Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services Limited (9Mobile), Globacom Nigeria, Main One Cable Company Limited, and IHS Nigeria. This followed the commencement of implementation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica