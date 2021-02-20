NUC okays law, 13 other programmes for Atiba varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of law and 13 additional programmes for Atiba University. The NUC also granted approval to Atiba University, Oyo for the establishment of a full time mode of law programme and 13 others in the main campus of the University located in Oyo Township of Oyo State. This approval followed the successful conduct of NUC resource verification exercise held between December 6 and 13, 2020 by 19 panels comprising 48 members from NUC to Atiba University.

The approved programmes by the NUC are all expected to commence with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session; and they include: LL.B Law, B.Sc. Public Health, B.Sc. Transport Management, B.Sc. Physics with Electronics, B.Sc. Physiology, B.Sc. Entrepreneurship, B.Sc. Hotel Management &Tourism, B.Sc. International Relations, B.Sc. Marketing, B.Sc. Public Administration, B. Agric. Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, BLIS Library and Information Science, B.A Theatre Arts and B.Sc. Ed. Educational Management.

The approved programmes are in addition to the earlier approved and existing 18 programmes currently being run by the University; which include Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Microbiology, Biology, Biochemistry, Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Accounting, Banking & Finance, Economics and Business Administration.

